‘The big ones, they’ve got it:’ Darius Robinson’s move to football | Tiger Kickoff
Andy LaFata immediately saw that Darius Robinson had changed.
Robinson had grown an inch to about six feet since the high school football coach in Canton, Michigan, met him a year earlier, and Robinson started his final season with 240 pounds. But the difference was more than physical.
After playing as a rotating defensive lineman a year earlier in his freshman year of high school, Robinson was back with a newfound focus.
He demonstrated how he had transformed his body and led by example in the weight room. Younger players saw what he did every day and in turn listened to Robinson when he spoke. After a week of practice, the team chose Robinson, who had not been on the program two years earlier, as captain.
Now a junior at Missouri, Robinson is one of the few players to get snaps on the defensive line. In his sophomore year of high school, college football wasn’t even on his mind.
They were still looking for someone like Darius, LaFata said. And the guys who have been there remember him. The seniors were freshmen now, but they remember how he was the leader of the program. People listened to him because he worked so hard. Everyone saw it. He wasn’t just talking. He went out and did it. You see it sometimes in high school, but the big ones have it, and he had it.
Robinson had long been obsessed with sports, and even if LaFata didn’t see it until a year after their relationship, his take-over attitude was nothing new either. In small football, 8-year-old Robinson led his team at every practice.
However, baseball was his first love. He regularly spent entire Sundays watching three games, back-to-back-to-back, without thinning his attention span. He kept the same razor focus on the diamond, where he played catcher. While other kids struggled to understand the intricacies of baseball, Robinson never had that problem, always knowing which base to throw to, always charging to support a game.
He was always the greatest player on his team whether it was baseball, soccer, basketball or soccer. His brother, Reginald, recalls opposing parents and coaches regularly asking for his birth certificate.
Reginald Robinson is not a traditional older brother. Twenty-three years Robinson’s senior, the two had unequal upbringing. Academics were always a priority for the brother’s mother, Valori, but by the time Darius started school, she had softened her standards. Reginald often had strict GPA requirements to exercise. Darius’ career was further promoted.
Because of the age difference, it’s still like we both grew up as only children, Reginald told the Missourian. Definitely a unique experience on both sides just with the age difference and sometimes feeling like I’m playing the father role while just trying to be an expert big brother.
Because of their different childhoods, a future in college sports for Robinson was not in Reginald’s mind. He remembers running into a friend at a brother’s soccer game.
Oh, that’s your little brother? his friend asked. Man, he’s really good.
It hadn’t occurred to Reginald how much better his little brother was than everyone else.
For high school, Valori Darius enrolled at Canton Prep, a private school with no football program. Unlike Reginald, Darius had thought about a future in the sport after high school, and at the time basketball seemed like the best course of action, given his height and stature.
He played his first two years of high school. His greatest contribution on the floor in hoops, which he continued to play after the transfer, was his physicality and intensity, the same qualities that had made him successful on the football field.
A lot of guys, high school basketball players, all want to shoot, LaFata said. Nobody wants to get in the paint and get a little dirty and get rebounds. But Darius would take that body and throw it around, and he wasn’t afraid to use his hands to play basketball. Drew made mistakes here and there. If you get five, you might as well use them.
But from a fundamental perspective, as a basketball player, Robinson was passable, not spectacular. And certainly not good enough to get the kind of college look he was hoping for. In his sophomore year, one of Canton Prep’s basketball coaches suggested he switch and go back to football.
Reginald did due diligence on his older brother and researched Canton High to make sure it was good enough academically. After finding no red flags, he encouraged Valori to allow Robinson to switch.
I thought it was a kid who was just a kid trying to make adult decisions, Reginald said. But in general I was like, Hey, if he wants to play football, and this is his chance, I was all for it.
When Robinson arrived at Canton High, LaFata compared him to a giant sculpture: The frame and foundation were there, but it had to be molded and carved until it emerged as a polished football player.
Canton High had several returnees on the defensive line, so Robinson didn’t see the field every time his first year. He received attention from colleges, mainly because of his size and athleticism. The fact that he hadn’t really played at a high level made him even more attractive; college coaches could chisel him out of granite the same way LaFata tried.
Robinson’s first Division I offer came from Toledo. Sixteen more came during his junior year.
In high school you think you have to play your freshman year, your sophomore year, your junior year and your senior year to get offers, Robinson said in 2020. I got most of my offers just after a year, so it was honestly shocking for me and my family.
Offers in hand, Robinson expected more of himself in his senior year. For the season, he teased LaFata to play him on offense and ended up getting reps on the tight end.
Darius can block, LaFata said. He’s mean. He was like that. So obviously SEC football, a little different, but he flipped that switch. He was a bad guy out there, and he wanted you to know he was a bad guy.
That year, Canton High rode Robinson as much as possible. He played on both sides of the ball and rarely got off the field. He mostly blocked on offense and LaFata regretted not giving him more of the ball to use his speed and skill to catch.
It was like one of those players who just wouldn’t be turned away, LaFata said. He knew he wanted something, and he just went out and took it.
