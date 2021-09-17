No. 2 Wylie Team Tennis Takes Down Abilene High In Non-District Action





The Wylie and Abilene High tennis teams took a break from the district game on Thursday night to compete against each other. Wylie, No. 2 in Class 5A, defeated their Class 6A rival in the City 15-4. Even with a loss, the Eagles (18-6) showed that they can compete at a high level. AHS took singles victories over Kaitlyn Strain, Jayton Aston and Ben Neie. Aston also won #1 boys’ doubles with partner Griffin Sullivan. The No. 3 boys’ and girls’ double matches went three sets. I was extremely proud of the way we played, said Abilene High coach Stacy Bryan. It was probably the best we’ve played in doubles all year. We discussed and worked to be more aggressive and we did that today. We lost doubles in three sets. New. 1 boys double won in a tiebreak. I think both myself and coach (Mark) Hathorn thought our teams needed match play today, and we got some very competitive matches. I feel like we’re getting better with every game and I want to continue that for the rest of the district game. Wylies Trevor Short and Connor Brown won #1 and #3 singles and #2 doubles. The Bulldogs (22-1) defeated Trevor Short, Marcus Rose and Logan Bible in singles, while Grant Bristow and Marshall McPherson won the boys’ doubles at No. 3. On the girls side, Stealey Crousen and Kindall Alford won at number 2 doubles and number 2 and number 5 respectively. Makeda Marquardt won at number 4 singles and teamed up with Truleigh Conover to win at number 3 doubles. Kate Delgado and SuheljaQinami won at number 3 and 6 singles respectively. Rose and Qinami won in the mixed doubles. Lots of good matches, Hathorn said. I think it was exactly what both teams needed during our district schedule. They are so well coached and always fight hard to the end. I’m happy with our effort today and looking forward to a big district game at home next Saturday. The Bulldogs host No. 16 Lubbock Coronado at 10am Saturday as Abilene High travels to Odessa High and Odessa Permian. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NON-DISTRICT Wylie 15, Abilene High 14 BOYS SINGLES Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Griffin Sullivan 7-5, 6-4; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Vincent Mercado 7-5, 614; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. James Wellborn 6-3, 6-0; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Landon Morris 6-4, 6-0; Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Rolando Rivera 6-1, 6-1; Ben Neie, AHS, def. Brandon Bonnet 6-2, 4-6, 10-4. BOYS DOUBLE GAME Sullivan/Aston, AHS, def. Mercado/Bible 5-7, 7-4, 10-8; Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Wellborn/Morris 6-4, 6-2; Grant Bristow/Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Rivera/Nie 1-6, 6-3, 10-7. GIRLS SINGLES Kaitlyn Strain, AHS, def. Carly Bontke 6-3, 6-3; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Charlie Anderson 6-1, 6-4; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Halle Smith 6-0, 6-1; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Holland Wiggins 6-1, 6-1; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Taylor Nevitt 6-0, 6-1; Suhejla Qinami, def. Caelan Barbarick 6-1, 6-2. GIRLS DOUBLE GAME Bontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Strain/Anderson 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Smith/Barbarick 6-2, 6-2; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Nevitt/Zoe Barrett 6-3, 6-1. MIXED DOUBLE GAME Rose/Qinami, Wylie, def. Frank Fang/Wiggins 6-1, 6-3. RECORDS Wylie 22-1, Abilene High 18-6.

