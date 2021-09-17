Sports
No. 2 Wylie Team Tennis Takes Down Abilene High In Non-District Action
The Wylie and Abilene High tennis teams took a break from the district game on Thursday night to compete against each other.
Wylie, No. 2 in Class 5A, defeated their Class 6A rival in the City 15-4. Even with a loss, the Eagles (18-6) showed that they can compete at a high level.
AHS took singles victories over Kaitlyn Strain, Jayton Aston and Ben Neie. Aston also won #1 boys’ doubles with partner Griffin Sullivan. The No. 3 boys’ and girls’ double matches went three sets.
I was extremely proud of the way we played, said Abilene High coach Stacy Bryan. It was probably the best we’ve played in doubles all year. We discussed and worked to be more aggressive and we did that today. We lost doubles in three sets. New. 1 boys double won in a tiebreak. I think both myself and coach (Mark) Hathorn thought our teams needed match play today, and we got some very competitive matches. I feel like we’re getting better with every game and I want to continue that for the rest of the district game.
