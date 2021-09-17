ASU hockey looks to be using its depth to kick off a rebounding season

After playing with the Big Ten in 2020-21, the Sun Devils will try to improve on their disappointing season

By Austin Scott



In the 2020-21 season, ASU hockey played alongside the Big Ten conference, playing five different nationally ranked teams during the season. In the 2021-2022 season, however, ASU will try to improve on its disappointing 7-16-3 record from last year.

ASU head coach Greg Powers is ready to use the team’s overall experience from last season to propel it back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

“We are ready to focus on a new season,” said Powers. “It didn’t kill us, it made us stronger and we’re here today and we can’t wait to get started.”

The 2021-22 season brings the Sun Devils back to Ice Arena by the Ocean for their first collegiate games since the 2019-20 season.

“Getting the 20 home games (is) awesome,” said Powers. “We are good here, we have confidence here and in our eyes it is a recipe for success.”

The team also has some extra motivation to continue their control of the home ice as it transitions to its new $115 Million Multipurpose Arena in fall or winter 2022.

“For now, it obviously feels normal until you go back to campus and drive past (the new arena) and you think, ‘Holy crap, it’s coming,'” Powers said. “We owe a lot to Oceanside and we will miss this place. We have been able to build a program out of this place and we are grateful to the people who allowed us to do that and who supported us along the way.”

Coming into this season, there is a huge amount of excitement around freshman forward Josh Doan, who was selected 37th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the highest in Sun Devil hockey program history.

Although Doan had the opportunity to try skating in his NHL career, he decided to come to ASU to hone his skills and surround himself with an experienced team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where I stand compared to the university level,” Doan said. “In terms of the team spectrum, I think I’m just going to come out here and show that our team is arguably the most profound team in college hockey in terms of skill, size and speed, so I think we have a lot to prove this year .”

Graduate Student Defender Jacob Wilson was named captain for the second year in a row, along with graduate student ahead Johnny Walker. The alternate captains for the coming season are senior forward Jordan Sandhu and graduate student ahead Willie Knierim.

With Wilson and Walker returning and co-captaining Sun Devil hockey this season, Wilson wants to make sure he sends a positive message to the younger guys on the team.

“Be true to yourself, play your game,” Wilson said. “You’re not entitled to anything, so you have to work and earn for it every day, and that includes us.”

A few other names to look out for as the start of the season nears is sophomore goalkeeper Cole Brady and sophomore ahead Matthew Kopperud.

Going into this season, Brady is the clear starter for the Sun Devils, and Powers is looking forward to seeing Brady between the pipes this season.

“Cole comes into the season as our man, and there’s no secret about that,” said Powers. “Cole is healthy, he’s in a great frame of mind and we’re excited to have a great year ahead of him.”

Powers also made sure to recognize the incredible first season Kopperud had. Last season, he led the team with 13 goals and 19 points.

“He had 13 goals in perhaps the most difficult setting you can make for a college freshman at a collegiate level,” said Powers. “As long as he continues to be hungry and doesn’t approach this season as if it’s going to be easy for him, he will surpass that. He’s a gifted kid.”

Combining 20 home games, a diverse mix of talent up and down the roster and lighter competition on the schedule, ASU hockey wants to get back to its 2019-20 form.

“These are guys who make a difference from where they come from. So when you tack those guys over with the experience we’ve returned, there’s just no excuses,” said Powers. “That’s why we have high expectations of ourselves, and we’re excited to be able to prove it.”

ASU hockey will open its 2021-22 season at home to University of Massachusetts Lowell with back-to-back games on October 2-3 in Tempe.

