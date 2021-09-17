Siberian Jews open huge new Jewish education center in Tomsk





JTA A century ago, communists closed the synagogues of Tomsk, one of the oldest cities in Siberia. It was a painful blow, especially to the local community of Jewish Cantonists, former soldiers who had been recruited against their will or kidnapped into the Russian Tsar army and who were not allowed to practice their faith. After many years of forced labor and persecution, many of them returned to Judaism in Tomsk, a city of about 500,000 inhabitants. This week, local Jews feel like they have come full circle as the city opened a Jewish education center, the largest currently in Siberia, the area of ​​Russia east of the Ural Mountains that was home to tens of thousands of Jews. The building, with a floor area of ​​approximately 25,000 square meters, was inaugurated on Sunday with the help of leaders of the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The celebratory ceremony was attended by about 400 people, including Chief Russian Rabbi Berel Lazar, who flew over from Moscow, which is about 2,000 miles west of Tomsk. The new center, where 200 Jewish children will attend various classes and workshops, has a kindergarten with three classes of children. With 15 children per class, half the public kindergarten average is the only Western-style institution in the city of 500,000, with a robotics lab, modern furniture, pottery workshops and table tennis tables. Download The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms This entire building was built with donations from Jewish philanthropists, which is impressive, Rabbi Levy Kaminetzky, the Chabad-Lubavitch movements’ envoy to Tomsk, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. A view of the main prayer hall of the Great Synagogue of Tomsk in January 2018. (Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA) The 200 Jewish children attending the new education center are a fraction of the building’s capacity, he added. The building is also open to non-Jews who wish to enroll their children in extracurricular activities. Jewish communities in Siberia with educational centers include Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk, but those, also administered by Chabad-affiliated communities, are much smaller. Tomsk is symbolic of many Russian Jews because of its Cantonist community, which has become an icon of the determination of many Jews in Russia to hold on to their faith and culture, despite centuries of oppression, which culminated in the anti-Semitic persecution during communism. The purchase and restoration of Jewish heritage in Tomsk has been ongoing since 1999, when the government returned one of the buildings to the Jewish community that had served as a synagogue. Exterior of the cantonist synagogue that was returned to the Jewish community of Tomsk. (Courtesy of Chabad of Tomsk) In 2018, the city then handed over the Soldiers Synagogue, a dilapidated wooden structure that Cantonists opened about a century ago because they did not feel welcome in the synagogue of the established community. Efforts to restore that synagogue, which the cantonists themselves built by hand, carving Star of David reliefs and other ornaments into the wood, are underway.

