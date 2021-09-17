Daniel Jones of the New York Giants





LANDOVER, Md. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones downplayed what appeared to be a heated argument with wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, saying that Golladay was simply “frustrated.” Golladay, who had three catches for 38 yards on eight goals, was spotted heading towards Jones on the bench in the closing minutes of the game. “He was frustrated with the situation,” Jones said afterwards. “I don’t think it was against me or anyone in particular.” 2 Related Golladay, who signed a massive free-agent contract worth $40 million this off-season, has seven catches for 102 yards in his first two games with the Giants. He could not be reached for comment after the loss, meaning the Giants fell back to 0-2 for the fifth season in a row. New York coach Joe Judge said he saw Jones and Golladay “cuddling in the locker room” but knew nothing about the situation. Jones said he and Golladay talked in the locker room afterwards and that everything was fine. The quarterback said he didn’t take it personally. “I’ll say it again: He didn’t show up individually,” Jones said. “So, part of the game. Like I said, he’s emotional, wants to win. We all do. I respect that.” Part of Golladay’s anger seemed to stem from his desire to want the ball more. He had only one target on Thursday in the fourth quarter and was tightly capped for it. “Yeah, I think that’s part of it,” Jones said. “You definitely want the receivers who want the ball. We’ll keep working through it.” Jones said he didn’t believe he and Golladay would have a problem moving forward. The signal caller emphasized that the two have a strong relationship and that he appreciates Golladay’s passion and the emotion he brings to the table. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is close to both players and didn’t care much for the dust. “I think you got all that mixed up,” Shepard said. “[Golladay] was just heated by the situation. We needed some big plays and he was heated by the situation. We all love each other. That’s what happens in this game when your emotions get into it. You say what you have to say and you move on. We all love each other, and we stop it at the end of the day and give each other a hug and keep pushing.” Despite heavy pressure, Jones played one of the better games of his career on Thursday. He threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and a score. He also had a long touchdown run that was canceled out by a penalty. For the second consecutive week, it was Shepard, not Golladay, who was Jones’ favorite and most reliable target. Shepar caught nine passes on 10 goals for 94 yards against Washington.

