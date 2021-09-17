Football family gathers around former cardinal battling ALS





MUNCIE, Ind. Ball State Football alumni show the True Cardinal mentality by rallying around former Ball State star Kevin “KJ” Kinnee, who is battling the relentless disease, ALS. That mindset plays out in the form of a new 501(c)(3) that aims to support former teammates with medical expenses and their mental and physical health. This new entity, Gridiron Brotherhood, will begin their fundraiser with a long-distance run by Kevin’s Ball State teammate, Dave Curtin, who will run 180 miles from Northwest Indiana to Scheumann Stadium to raise awareness and money. This will take place in conjunction with Ball State Football Alumni Day and the university’s annual family weekend, culminating in the Cardinals football game on September 25. “KJ is one of the best ever fit for the Cardinals and he was a great teammate,” said Kurt Gehrisch, himself a former cardinal who heads Gridiron Brotherhood. “It’s our turn to be great teammates for KJ during this difficult time and we invite Cardinals everywhere to support our mission and come to the game on September 25.” The group’s goal is to raise $46,000, which will help offset the rising costs of living with ALS, known to some as Lou Gehrig’s disease. KJ wore number 46 for the cardinal and white. Fans and supporters are encouraged to contribute HERE or by buying a ticket for the Family Weekend game against Toledo VIA THIS SPECIAL LINK thereby donating a portion of the sale to Gridiron Brotherhood and directly to KJ. supports Curtin, currently dean of students at Bremen High School in Chicago’s southern suburbs, is an ultra-marathon runner with a history of using his stamina talent as a tool for good. His 180-mile trek will do the same for KJ “This is a brotherhood and we want to help our brother KJ, but we also want to support Ball State, a place that is very important to me and all of us,” said Curtin. “I hope many of you will join me on the run and in the stadium so we can lift KJ and then cheer the defending MAC Champs to another win.” KJ is ready to make the most of it. “I always say, ‘smile, it’s contagious,'” he noted. “Be positive every day, be grateful for what you have. Approach every day with the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ attitude and you will be amazed at what you can overcome! I will share a quote: ‘No matter how you get hit hard, so you get up again and keep moving forward.'” Supporters can keep up to date with Curtin’s progress, route and ways to contribute by following the Facebook page HERE. “We are excited to support a true Cardinal in KJ and can’t wait to have KJ and Dave as honorary captains on September 25,” said Ball State head football coach. Mike New . “What Kurt and Gridiron Brotherhood are doing is impressive work. We look forward to having some football alumni and their loved ones back on campus.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2021/9/16/football-family-rallying-around-former-cardinal-battling-als.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos