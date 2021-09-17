Girls tennis: undefeated Shelby beats Galion, 4-1





GALION – Shelby rolled over Galion to continue their tennis court dominance in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. The Lady Whippets came away with a 4-1 win at Heise Park on Thursday to improve to 15-0. “I think we played pretty well. Shelby is an undefeated team and stands out above everyone else in the MOAC,” said Galion head coach Terry Gribble. “Our game is getting better and I think we’re going to get a few more wins .” Galion was able to get on the board when sophomore Emma Ross took a 6-3, 7-5 win for the Lady Tigers at number 3 singles. “She’s now 13-5 on the season and it’s her first year playing tennis,” Gribble said. “We are very happy with where she was at the start of the year and where she has jumped to today.” Senior Lydia McCabe fell 0-6, 0-6 in singles against her counterpart Lady Whippets. Junior Keiah Coulter lost her singles with a score of 0-6, 1-6. “We’re not making a double mistake anywhere like we were at the start of the year,” Gribble said. “We are better with our footwork. I think those two things made a difference.” Doubles brought some competition, although the Lady Tigers fell in both games. Zoee Reagan and Taylor Henry lost 2-6, 2-6. In the other doubles match, Lady Tigers Emma Maguire and Kadence Fairchild fell 1-6, 0-6. Maguire and Fairchild put in a good effort against a tough matchup. Galion is now 4-10 in season and 1-8 in MOAC play. Galion 3, clear fork 2 GALION — Galion’s girls’ tennis team took their first win in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference game, beating Clear Fork 3-2 on Tuesday night at Heise Park. Head coach Terry Gribble said Galion continues to improve the game every week. Clear Fork had defeated Galion 4-1 earlier in the season. Emma Ross continued her winning ways with a 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 3 singles. First doubles team Emma Maguire and Lydia McCabe won 6-0, 6-0 and Lady Tigers second doubles team of Zoee Reagan and Kadence Fairchild also won 6-0, 6-0. At number 1 singles, Taylor Henry lost 0-6, 1-6. Keiah Coulter lost her number 2 singles match, 3-6, 4-6. Galion’s Lydia McCabe returns a shot against Shelby during a match played on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Heise Park. The Lady Whippets won 4-1 to remain undefeated and in first place in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference this season. Emma Ross of Galion takes 13th singles win Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

