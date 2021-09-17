If the opponent offers you free help, take advantage of it.

That’s what the Oakland Ashes did on Thursday, taking advantage of some mistakes by the Kansas City Royals to take a 7-2 win at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals made a fielding error, paired up three batters and uncorked four wild pitches, and the Ash line-up capitalized on the opportunities.

There were two important innings for Oakland. In the 3rd, they rallied for four runs, most of which was made possible by an odd mental foul by Kansas City. The game remained close for the rest of the day, until the 9th when they scored three more with just one hit, one of the points was a complete gift, on an HBP followed by three wild throws.

On the other side of the ball, the Ash pitching staff held a lead for the second day in a row. The Royals homered in the 1st inning, but then never scored again and were hitless with runners in scoring position.

3rd inning

Kansas City struck first for an early 2-0 lead, but things got weird in the 3rd.

The inning started with a few free passes, first a walk and then a HBP. Josh Harrison singled through the hole to score one, and Oakland was on the board.

The next batter, starling march, grounded out to second baseman Whit Merrifield. Normally it would have been a double play, but due to a defensive shift, the shortstop was too far toward third base to cover second base in time. But Merrifield didn’t notice and threw for second place anyway, and everyone was safe.

The next was Matt Olson, with the bases loaded. While Olson was batting, the Royals-starter injured himself and had to leave the field halfway through the at bat. A reliever came in with a 3-2 count, and on the first pitch, Olson rocketed to the right. However, it went straight to Merrifield, who flipped to first in time to double up on Marte.

At that point, Merrifield’s first foul had been erased. On Marte’s grounder, he should have gotten the easy out first, but now Marte was eliminated.

Then Merrifield made another whoopsie. Jed Lowrie grounded down the line but first baseman Ryan OVEREarning couldn’t take it and it lurched to Merrifield. He collected the ball and appeared to have enough time to throw to first and let Lowrie end the inning, but for some reason he didn’t, and instead turned and threw to third base . Everyone was safe again, plus a point scored, and the inning went on.

An error was charged by O Earn for initially rattling the grounder, but this could still have been the third out if Merrifield had ended the play. Instead, it was an undeserved run.

The game was now tied, with the bases loaded, and the Ashes didn’t pass up the opportunity to stay in. Chad Pinder ripped a 106.8 mph single to the left to drive home two runs and take the lead.

It could have been just an one-run inning, but the errors by Merrifields and the single by Pinders made it four. There were only two hits in the inning.

as pitching

Meanwhile Oakland appetizer Paul Blackburn settled down after some early fireworks. In the 1st inning, he walked and then served a towering two-run homer to Salvador Perez, his 45th year to equal the MLB single-season record for dingers by a catcher (besides Johnny Bench). But Blackburn retired nine batters in a row, then stranded a double in the 4th and was able to single out in the 5th by generating a double play.

blackburn: 5 ip, 2 runs, 3 Ks, 2 BB, 1 HR, 6 hits, 79 pitches, 89.5 mph EV

He came back out for the 6th inning but put the first two runners on base and it was time for the bullpen to take over.

The Axis Reliezers have been throwing out a ton of leads lately, and last night they nearly lost another one, but today they held up. The first was Deolis War, who came in in the 6th, stranding Blackburns runners, then pitched a scoreless 7th. Guerra remains an unsung hero in the pen.

on the 8th, Andrew Chafino flirted with danger. A double in the RF corner put runners on second and third base with one out, but he struckout the next two batters to escape. It was the third consecutive inning that the Royals left several runners on base.

Oakland led 4-2 after eight innings, but had one frame to go.

9th inning

Between the bullpens’ recent dodgy and the fear in the 8th inning, it was time for some insurance runs. Kansas City committed itself by simply handing over something.

Leading the inning, Elvis Andrus was associated with a throw. A wild pitch brought him to second place. Another wild pitch brought him to third place. Thereafter another wild pitch enabled him to score. He got four free bases on four separate plays, and the Ashes got a bonus run.

During that wild run, Tony Kemp pulled a walk and advanced to the second. When the pitcher finally found the zone, Harrison launched a double against the wall to drive into Kemp. That was Harrison’s fourth hit of the day.

A new pitcher came in, and he also threw a wild pitch, moving Harrison to third place. That extra 90 feet later enabled him to score on an RBI groundout by Mark Canha.

Harrison’s double was the lone hit in the inning, but Oakland ended with three runs thanks to all the wildness. The shadows that had crept over home plate over the course of the afternoon may have been partly to blame, but either way, the rally was just what the Ashes needed to extend their lead and lock up the game.

Rather than protect a narrow two-run margin in the bottom of the ninth, Sergio Romo now had a five-run cushion. He took out the side in order. Game over, with no collapse at the end.

Well done

If life gives you RISP, drive them in. The Ashes took advantage of everything the Royals gave them, scoring three clutch hits with a bunch of free runners in scoring position, and the result was a win over an opponent less than 500.