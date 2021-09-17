New Zealand cancels Pakistan cricket series after security warning

New Zealand withdrew from their cricket series against Pakistan on Friday over security concerns, just as the first one-day international was due to start, dealing a devastating blow to the South Asian country.

The move is a huge setback for Pakistan, which has tried to revive foreign party tours after domestic internationals were suspended in the wake of a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan side.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it would decide in the next 48 hours whether to withdraw from a tour scheduled for next month.

“Following an escalation in threat levels from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from security advisers (New Zealand Cricket) on the ground, it has been decided that the BLACKCAPS will not go ahead with the tour,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Arrangements are being made for the team to leave the country.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said Pakistan had been “great hosts”, but “player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option”.

The Kiwis are in Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and are set to play three ODIs followed by five Twenty20 matches.

They previously broke off a tour in 2002 after a bomb explosion outside their team hotel in Karachi killed 14 French naval personnel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said New Zealand made the decision unilaterally.

“The PCB is ready to allow the scheduled matches to go ahead,” it said in a statement.

Before the match was due to start, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to his colleague Jacinda Ardern “assuring her that the New Zealand team will have unerring security,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Khan himself is a former international player and cricketing hero.

– Other trips in danger –

A New Zealand security delegation inspected arrangements in Pakistan last month and it was only after their approval that the tour was given the go-ahead.

“The New Zealand team’s security officers have been pleased with the security measures taken by the Pakistani government during their stay here,” the PCB statement said.

Most of the squad arrived on Saturday and Sunday with a level of security usually reserved for visiting heads of state, including armed guards escorting their bulletproof buses.

Their hotel in Islamabad is guarded by a heavy paramilitary and police contingent.

Pakistan will host England for two Twenty20 internationals next month, while the West Indies and Australia will also tour in the next six months.

“We are working with our security team on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation,” the England Cricket Board said in a statement.

“The ECB Governing Council will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should go ahead.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was due to make a statement on the matter later in the day.

– ‘Past still haunts us’ –

There was an outpouring of frustration over New Zealand’s decision.

“Very disappointed at the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought back the smiles of millions of Pakistani cricket fans,” Pakistani side captain Babar Azam tweeted.

Security analysts said Pakistan had made huge efforts to ensure the safety of the New Zealand team.

“It seems that the past still haunts us, those incidents have severely damaged our reputation and now the Afghan situation is also affecting our regional security,” said a retired general turned security analyst, Talat Masood.

Fans, who were allowed to return to stadiums in small numbers after Covid-19 restrictions were eased, began to realize something was wrong when neither team took the field for the 2 p.m. toss, half an hour before the game. would start.

“After so many years of waiting, we were minutes away from watching a major cricket team in Pakistan,” said cardholder Osama Malik outside Rawalpindi stadium.

“I’ve seen Zimbabwe play in Rawalpindi, but this team was a World Cup finalist and is currently number one in the ICC rankings.”

Others on social media said New Zealand had caused drama and embarrassment to the country.

“The decision of the New Zealand cricket team to leave the country after being here for six days is appalling. There is no need to cause such embarrassment,” said Mohammad Zubair.

“This is not fair. Really, you have the best security in the world,” said another.

