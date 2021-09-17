2021 Hustle Belt Mid-American Conference Football Power Rankings: Week 2

12. Akron Zippers (Last ranking: t-11)



High Voice: 11 (six)

Low Voice: 12 (one)

Average vote: 11.14

Akron got off to a lightning-fast start off the hapless Temple Owls, gaining a double-digit lead against the American Athletic Conference squad early in the first quarter. They looked like they had finally turned things around for the past few years, and the optimism was high!

Then Kato Nelson went down, Temple threw a huge rally to win the game with a final score of 45-24, and the Zips went back to their previous average. Now they are 0-2, and they are going to hunger for a win against FCS Bryant. Someone had to be last this week, and it was Akron in week 2.

11. Ohio Bobcats (LR:9)

High Voice: 10 (three)

Low Voice: 12 (three)

Average Voice: 11

It is completely unacceptable to lose to an FCS team in any way. It’s disgusting to look like the lesser team for an FCS team At home. And it is absolutely incompatible that Ohio had to put on a comeback rally to bring the scoreboard close to respectability.

Even granting Duquense was a 4-1 team that was an overtime away from winning the NEC title, theres no defending Ohios performance, especially in light of their 29-6 thrashing to Syracuse the previous week.

Ohio has much work to do to regain that faith. They play Thursday against a recently embarrassed Louisiana team under the weekday night lights.

10. Bowling Green Falcons (LR: t-11)

High Voice: 10 (four)

Low Voice: 12 (three)

Average Voice: 10.85

It was a valiant effort for the BGSU Falcons on Saturday in what was a very strange game at the Doyt. These teams were fairly evenly matched when they came in, and it was a full back-and-forth affair, with South Alabama narrowly beating the Falcons with a final-second kick through the uprights.

BGSU had a lead for most of the game, showing encouraging signs of growth in their 2020 performance, and seemingly confident after being close to Tennessee the previous week. But they still lost, and now they are a house dog for FCS Murray State. There are still many hurdles to be overcome.

9. Eastern Michigan Eagles (LR: 7)

High Voice: 6 (once)

Low voice: 9 (four)

Average Voice: 8.28

Well, Wisconsin did what Wisconsin does, eating up a MAC team for a late supper on Saturday night, keeping the EMU at less than 100 yards of offense overnight, while racking up over 500 yards of offense.

That MAC team was EMU, who still have some lingering issues to deal with, especially when it comes to their passing offense and hasty defense. They are currently 1-1 and still hard to read as they kick off a game against UMass, looking for their first-ever win against the Minutemen.

8. Northern Illinois Huskies (LR: 8)

High Voice: 5 (once)

Low Voice: 9 (once)

Average Voice: 7.42

NIU fell back a bit and suffered a hangover from their boneyard win against Georgia Tech. They finished a whopping 42-16 behind Wyoming in the third quarter, seeing every part of the young Huskies squad that we saw in 2020 and more or less expected in 2021.

Lo and behold, after trailing 42-16, the Huskies staged a furious 27-point rally to take the lead with just under three minutes left in the game. Wyoming needed a defensive stop, scored a quick touchdown and delivered a vital two-point conversion to boost the score to 50-43, and NIU fell short on approaching possession. They get another chance to make things interesting against a now-ranked Michigan Wolverines who dropped out of WMU earlier in Week 1.

7. Miami Red Hawks (LR: 10)

High Voice: 4 (twice)

Low Voice: 9 (twice)

Average Voice: 6.57

Of all the teams that handed out a surprising result (non-Toledo category), not many expected Miami to make it to the wire, especially after RedHawks’ pathetic performance against Cincinnati the week before.

Trailing 21-3 in the first half, the adjustments in Miami certainly made a difference as they outscored the Gophers on the road at 23-10, including a 10-0 shutout in the third quarter to get within one score . Miami came within one point, but it was unfortunately as close as they would come, with a score of 31-26. They will face the LIU Sharks on Saturday, a team that is playing at FCS level for its second year.

6. Buffalo Bulls (LR: 9)

High Voice: 3 (once)

Low Voice: 7 (three)

Average Voice: 5.85

Buffalo was an upset special favorite last week against a Nebraska program that from an outside perspective appears to be in tough straights, but they just couldn’t really get anything going in a 28-3 loss in Lincoln.

The pass defense had a particularly long day at the office, with 296 yards on 14 receptions and two touchdowns, backed by two 68-yard touchdowns from Samori Toure. It won’t get any easier for the Bulls as their next opponent is the nationally ranked Coastal Carolina, who sports one of the most creative offenses in the country.

They jump to sixth place due to the teams sliding into the middle.

5. Central Michigan Chippewas (LR: 6)

High Voice: 2 (once)

Low Voice: 7 (once)

Average Voice: 5

It was a matter of looking after the Chippewas on Saturday and taking home a win against an exhausted Robert Morris squad. We didn’t learn much from this CMU team in the win, though it used to be their first shutout since November 2013.

They certainly have a knack for irritating teams, as they showed against Mizzou in Week 1’s action, and that propensity will be tested when they take on a motivated LSU under the Saturday lights in Death Valley.

4. West Michigan Broncos (LR:4)

High Voice: 4 (four)

Low Voice: 6 (twice)

Average Voice: 4,714

WMU, like their blood rival CMU, also looked after their FCS side and had a pretty good Illinois State program that should compete for the Playoffs at their level.

It was a particularly dominant win, showing the team’s potential, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed the Redbirds just 57 yards of offense, tying a program record, and the offense also seemed to sort itself out, an encouraging sign as they take on the ever-unpredictable Pitt Panthers.

3. Ball State Cardinals (LR: 3)

High Voice: 3 (four)

Low Voice: 7 (once)

Average Voice: 4

Ball State remains at #3 for the time being, despite two fairly disappointing performances.

Ball State only got 13 points against Penn State at Happy Valley, putting 44 in the process. it wasn’t close at any point, as Penn State took at least two scores in each quarter, while Ball State could only muster two field goals in the first half and a garbage dump in the second half. They also allowed 493 yards of offense, while picking up 295 yards (with just 69 yards on the ground.)

They will play Wyoming this weekend in a game that could determine the direction of the season.

2. Kent State Gold Flashes (LR: 1)

High Voice: 1 (twice)

Low Voice: 2 (five)

Average vote: 1.71

Kent State showed their offensive prowess last weekend in a 60-10 defeat to the VMI Keydets.

They had eight different skill players score a touchdown, including seven different running backs (all of whom got a touchdown apiece!), an encouraging sign for a team known as a more pass-heavy squad under the tutelage of Dustin Crum at quarterback . KSU also picked up four interceptions on the day, which also feels good if you’re a Golden Flash fan anticipating this weekend’s game against Iowa.

It was a season of disruption in 2021, and the KSU/Iowa game has great potential to be an upset special.

#1. Toledo missiles (LR: 3)



High Voice: 1 (five)

Low Voice: 3 (once)

Average Voice: 1.42

Who else but Toledo could take the #1 spot in the Hustle Belt Power Rankings after nearly upset a nationally ranked Notre Dame in The Best Game Nobody Saw?

Each and every one of the Rockets were the aggressor against the Fighting Irish and kept possession throughout the match. It could have been a very different game were it not for Chris McDonald’s critical, momentum-shifting interception return touchdown with :46 left in the first half to send Irish sweat into the locker rooms.

Toledo had kept up with a furious defense, despite having to settle for field goals in the first half. But the offense awoke in the second half, with two consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to briefly take the lead with 1:35 left before the defense slipped, allowing a three-play, 75-yard drive to clear it in just 29 seconds. to put .

The Rockets were a preseason favorite to compete for the MAC West for good reason, and last week showed viewers why. They will take it up this Saturday at Colorado State in the Glass Bowl.

Did we get it right? Are we wrong? Make sure to sound in the comments section below, or join us on Twitter @HustleBelt!