Women’s tennis starts solid, eyes on better season record | Sport

If the start of the season on a high note was the mission, then Valparaiso University’s women’s tennis team has succeeded. In their season opener, the Beacons defeated Holy Cross 7-0.

The win all happened with a returning cast, and coach Bob Modesto thinks keeping all seven starters is a key to success.

When everyone knows everyone is coming back, they encourage each other, Modesto said. You know you’re competing with the same group, so that really helps.

The mission was not without individual success in singles. Senior Claire Czerwonka provided grounding evidence.

Czerwonka won singles with a double bagel, which is when a player knocks out his opponent twice 6-0, 6-0.

Junior Olivia Czerwonka took the second win 6-1, 6-0. Junior Amanda Tabanera and Junior Demi Jhaveri also beat their opponents in singles without dropping a set.

Claire and her sister Olivia won their doubles 6-1. The siblings have a special bond on the field that makes them Valpos’ best duo.

We’ve grown up playing with each other since we were five, Claire Czerwonka said. It’s nice to be able to count on someone and know exactly where she’s going to hit everything.

The pair finished 12-6 in doubles last year, including a 10-1 run to finish the season. They were named MVC Doubles Team of the Week on April 7, 2021.

Claire Czerwonka would leave the day with her 45th win in singles and her 53rd win in doubles. The win puts Claire just two wins away from Mara Sonkins, Valpo’s record double win.

[The record] is my greatest goal, Claire Czerwonka said. I really had to work on my doubles and now my doubles is better than singles.

Schoolcraft, the teams other senior, along with Junior Amanda Tabanera, defeated Holy Cross 6-0 in the second doubles match.

It’s a good feeling to have the first game under our belt, Schoolcraft said. We’ve worked really hard for the past two and a half weeks and it showed today.

To complete Valpos’ flawless win, sophomores Mia Bertino and Schoolcraft came out on top in the number five and six singles, respectively.

Sweeping is not an unfamiliar routine. The last time the Beacons had a 7-0 sweep was against Chicago State on March 7, 2021.

This was the Beacons’ first home win since beating the University of Oakland 6-1 on March 13, 2021.

Now that their first game is over, the team is already looking ahead to compete in more challenging invite competitions in the coming month.

It’s going to be a tough competition, said Coach Modesto. There are a lot of great teams out there, but we purposely went into that to face that kind of competition.

Similar feelings are felt with Schoolcraft, who also has faith in Valpos’s abilities to win against stronger opponents.

We conditioned hard, hitting twice a day, if not three times a day, Schoolcraft said. I think you’re ready for it.

The team is looking to build on last season’s 6-13 record, the best program record since 2007.

The Valpo women’s tennis team next plays at the Red Bird Invitational in Normal, Illinois on September 17-19.

The Beacons will not return home until October 8-10, when the Beacons host the MVC Individuals Championship.