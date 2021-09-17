Wigan Athletic’s secret behind Treasure Island push!





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Skipper Tendayi Darikwa brings some humor to Christopher Park on Thursday! Table tennis leagues are just one of the ways the players bond off the pitch as they continue to make huge strides on the pitch towards a return to the championship. To raise the stakes, the loser has to spin the wheel, which can lead to a number of possible forfeits, including coming to practice in fancy dress. Which stated that Tendayi Darik appeared in Christopher Park yesterday in full pirate gear! Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise We’ve had some crazy and awesome guys in training over the past few weeks, and it was a pirate on Thursday, chuckled boss Leam Richardson, who steered the good ship Latics through the roughest of waters to the haven last season. See, it’s something the guys have introduced in the locker room, and that’s their place, their inner sanctuary, that they run. There are certain things going on there that will remain private but it is all in good spirit and on top of the hard work they are already doing. That’s their rest time after training and I encourage guys to be on and around the training pitch as long as possible. They have their own space, their own room where they can socialize, play table tennis, and so on. That brings its own competition, and if you don’t win, you sometimes have to pay the price! So who’s the shark in the locker room? I’ve heard Jamie Jones is the one to watch, he’s the man to beat, Richardson revealed. He’s been playing golf from the start, he could play table tennis for most countries, and we’ve seen this year that he’s a good hand at taking penalties and saving them, so he’s a bit of a Sport Billy! All fun and games of course, and hopefully something that will help Latics sail to the Promised Land of promotion. Team spirit is everything to me, Richardson added. I was always raised that way, with fantastic managers and coaches. As long as the hard work comes first, I’m a big believer that team spirit is just as important. Morale in the locker room must come from the players, guided by management and staff. Over the course of a season, team spirit can get you two, three, four, five, maybe six points. And they can be the ones who can ultimately get you out of trouble, or get you across the line on the other side. Luckily I’ve experienced that a few times in the past and hopefully it will be the same again this season. Get 20% off our sports subscription and keep up to date with the latest Wigan Athletic news with an annual subscription to WiganToday for less than 9 cents a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

