SE: Howard wants to reach the moment again

Through: D. Scott Fitchen

The question facing the state of Kansas is whether: Will Howard will reach “the moment”.

This week, the Wildcats struggled with the loss of Skylar Thompson , whose knee injury thankfully wouldn’t cause the sixth-year senior to miss the rest of the 2021 season. This week, K-State head coach Chris Klieman has been asked about the quarterback’s position a total of 11 times at his weekly 25-minute press conference. And this week, Howard and K-State have methodically prepared to take on a very good Nevada team headed for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at BillSnyder Family Stadium.

When Howard takes the field, the 6-foot-4, 232-pound sophomore quarterback, who started seven games a year ago when Thompson was injured, will try to “reach the moment.”

“It’s inspiring, it’s fun,” Howard says with a grin. “That’s what you love about football, the moment when you feel good and are just rolling with your boys. There is no such feeling.”

The moment is natural when everything clicks, when the mind fades to raw instinct, when the football feels just right, when the release is gold, when passing lanes like the Red Sea, when even the tiniest windows don’t feel so tight anymore, when the ball always finds its intended target, regardless of the defense, and when a quarterback just knows as he calls a play, any play, that it will be successful.

Howard knows the moment all too well. And it’s not that long ago.

Howard threw for 2,543 yards and 27 touchdowns in a senior season leading Downingtown (Pa.) High School to its best record in history 13-2 and its first district title since 1996. He threw for 5,308 yards and 48 touchdowns and ran for 512 rushing yards and 21 scores during a career earning Maxwell Football Club Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

He came to K-State as the 13e-best pro-style passer in the Class of 2020 the highest-rated pro-style passer to come to K-State since Josh Freeman. Howard had a time of 4.83 40, ran the shuttle in 4.50 seconds and made a vertical jump of 30.20 inches.

Understand that Howard hit the mark with the Wildcats once or twice last season. No doubt about that. And there was a lot of pressure, the kind of pressure that nobody can appreciate unless they’re in those shoes, wearing those pads, trying to put on plays that let’s face it, an inch to the left or an inch to the right and not go as planned.

It’s easy to forget that Howard was one of only four true freshmen in the entire nation to start at least seven games in 2020, which he did when he was shoved into service after Thompson’s season-ending injury. It’s easy to forget how Howard became the first true freshman in K-State history to win a race in his first road career, which he did in a 21-14 win over TCU.

It’s also easy to forget how he took K-State to a 31-21 win over Texas Tech, becoming the first quarterback since Jake Waters to complete two passes over 65 yards in a single Big 12 Conference game. . His 125 rushing yards against Oklahoma State were the most rushing yards by a K-State freshman quarterback in history. His 243 passing yards against Kansas were the fifth most ever by a K-State freshman.

Still, K-State finished 4-6 last season, and any criticism, fair or unfair, was directed at a man who was 18 years old when he took his first snap in a college football game.

Now Howard is back in the captain’s chair. He has the keys to the Mercedes. He is the head coach of K-State Chris Klieman has called “the best backup quarterback in the nation”. And now he’s a starter again.

“It’s always hard to get thrown in like that, but it feels like the pace of the game has slowed down a lot for me,” Howard says. “It feels like last year, tough as it was, gave me a lot of experience. This year I’ve been here before and we’ve been here before, and I feel like a different player. I hope we can keep this revenge quest going . I’m feeling good.”

Howard completed 90 of 168 passes for 1,178 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and added 78 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns last season. He threw more touchdowns than any freshman in K-State history and amassed the third most total offense by a freshman in K-State history. His 13.09 yards per completion was the second-highest by a true freshman in the nation.

Howard came into action in the first quarter last weekend, completing 8 of 17 passes for 76 yards with one interception and one lost fumble that Klieman attributes to a myriad of reasons.

“Part of that was we weren’t very good at protection one time when he lost the ball,” says Kleiman. “We missed a few commands on some routes where the ball was put in the right place, but we walked the wrong route. Sometimes you look at it from above and think, ‘Boy, what the hell is wrong with the quarterback? ‘ Well, he expects a route to be open in a certain place and a kid runs the wrong route and then you hold the ball a little too long.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Will practice for a full week and play like he knows he’s capable and like we know he’s capable.”

Howard is not alone in this. Quarterbacks Coach Collin Klein , offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and Klieman are all watching a movie with Howard. They spent Sunday and Monday criticizing and making corrections. They spent the rest of the week focusing on improving Nevada. Klein hammers on several keys: 1) be the leader, 2) great body language, 3) ball security, 4) keep things going, 5) have fun. Klieman gives Howard the unique perspective as a defensive coach and talks in defensive terms, which Howard appreciates. Then, of course, there’s Thompson, who, like last season, continues to build Howard’s confidence repeat after iteration, while Howard guides the first-team offense in practice.

Messingham believes Howard has handled the situation against Southern Illinois well given the circumstances. He says Howard faced adversity and says it was great that Howard led the Wildcats to a touchdown immediately after Thompson went down. Messingham points to the brilliant 21-yard pass Howard slipped into Landry Weber on third-and-15 to extend a 10-play, 55-yard touchdown drive on the next possession. Messingham praises another brilliant pass to Phillip Brooks .

“I just want to see him play with confidence and believe that the guys around him will make a play,” Messingham says, “and he doesn’t have to force the plays.”

Howard continues to strive to achieve that moment.

“This week Skylar has helped me and talked to me a lot, and we have the mentality that we were here before,” Howard says. “We’ve been saying all week, ‘We’ve been here before.’ This is not our first rodeo, we don’t want to step back.

“I have a good feeling about this weekend.”

Star sophomore is declining Deuce Vaughn calls Howard one of his best friends. He says Howard is caring, genuine and funny. He’s the kind of guy you want to sit with at lunch. Here’s another thing Vaughn says about his friend: “He’s confident.”

“That’s our man,” Vaughn says. “We are right behind him. We will all rise up with him and start playing some football. I have 100% confidence in Will Howard and in what he can. As an attack we have to be better, and every week we have to make progress. With Will, we’ve got a capable quarterback who’s going to get that W for us. He showed that against TCU last year.”

As for that moment? Yes, Vaughn saw Howard at that time. He sees it in practice every day.

“If he’s at that point, man, he’s a really, really good quarterback,” says Vaughn. “He’ll take a throw and turn around and we’re like, ‘That’s the throw over there.’ And then the moment it snows.”

K-State defensive tackle coach Mike Tuiasosopo , a 21-year defensive line veteran with stops in Utah, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, UCLA and USC, has dealt with numerous All-Americans and future NFL quarterbacks during his tenure. There is a story that Tuiasosopo likes to share. It took place shortly after Howard arrived in K-State. Tuiasosopo was watching a movie. He rewinded the piece several times to fully appreciate the spectacle.

“We were in the red zone and Will made an ‘out’ roll of the opposite hash,” says Tuiasosopo. “I stopped the video and said to our guys, ‘Man, this is what NFL people are watching on a line, throwing a way out in the opposite corner at the goal line.’ “That was impressive. Those are things that stand out. I’m not a quarterback coach, but when I watched movies that way, it seemed like he handled and managed the offense really well.”

So many questions have been asked of Howard this week: Is he in the right mindset? How much better prepared is he this year than last year? How does he like doing reps with the number 1 offense? How is he going through his progressions? What does he like most about his game? Is he thinking about the TV cameras? Does he feel pressure?

But really, it all boils down to this: Kleiman says he has the best backup quarterback in the nation now being pushed back into the starting role.

This, Howard says, does not create additional pressure. On the contrary.

“It’s a boost to my confidence,” Howard says. “The coach shows that confidence in me and it means a lot. We have a great relationship. He is very good at expressing his confidence in me and telling me that he believes in me. I work because I don’t want to allow him I don’t take it as pressure, I just want to prove him right.”

He pauses.

“And I want to do everything I can to prove everyone else wrong.”

Yes, there’s so much Howard and the Wildcats can get to on Saturday.

In the end, though, for Howard, it comes down to one thing, the same thing that all quarterbacks strive to achieve every game in every game, the thing that can separate the good from the bad, and so often separate a win and a loss. It’s the familiar feeling Howard felt throughout his entire high school career, and which he’ll be chasing again on Saturday.

It’s just called ‘The Moment’.