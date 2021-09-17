Ahead of domestic cricket season testing, workload management emerges – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service BENGALURU: The Covid-19 situation delayed the start of the domestic season in India. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy now kicks off on November 4. It is followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 8, and the season culminates in mid-March with the Ranji Trophy. In short, it will be a hectic season. With big teams like Karnataka being title contenders in all formats, it remains to be seen how they manage the workload of players, especially the pacemakers. Making the situation even more complicated are the quarantine measures in the bio-bubble. It is at this time that the depth of the plow will be tested. Bowling coach Sreenath Aravind in Karnataka is aware of workload management. It is very important that the management of the workload is taken care of. That’s why we look forward to every bowler. Basically, we will try to make sure everyone stays injury free. It’s not in our hands, but we can fix it. We store data and use it to assess it. Take good care of every player. We can also make changes. League matches are underway, so there are plenty of substitutes, Aravind said on Thursday. As for Karnataka, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More and Prateek Jain are their main pacesetters but the latter two are injured. If the duo is not fit for the T20 tournament, players like Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil and others, who have done well in the KSCA competitions, may have to be ready. It will be interesting to see how these inexperienced players fare under pressure. But Aravind keeps a close eye on some of them in the ongoing probable camp. “I talk to them about strategies, about the areas to bowl, field placements that are needed, also slower ones, yorker with the new ball. That’s why we had excellent results in the video sessions today. They can also communicate well. Young people who come in are also matured,” said Aravind.

