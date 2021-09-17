Horns currently have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country

As stunned as fans were at the performance of Texas’ offensive and defensive lines in the 40-21 Arkansas loss, the Longhorns did indeed win the battle in the trenches last week.

On September 9, Texas received a pledge from Justice Finkley, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama. Finkley also had Alabama and Colorado as finalists.

Finkley will be the 21st member of the Texas 2022 class. The last four U21s were all defensive linemen. All four Finkley, Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe and J’mond Tapp have announced their commitments since August 26.

All 21 prospects have been committed following Steve Sarkisian’s hire in January. According to 247Sports’ curated ratings, that accumulation of talent equates to the third tier in the country.

It should be noted that Finkley is UT’s most recent commitment, and he promised two days before the game in Arkansas.

That was the first loss for Texas under Sarkisian. Will such a loss harm UT when recruiting? At this point in his tenure, is Sarkisian selling the program’s culture or a win-loss record?

Last month, Sarkisian was asked if he needed to win big in his first season to make it big on the recruiting path.

Sarkisian’s answer:

“We have a great product here at the University of Texas. We have a world-class education in a thriving city. We have a great, rich history and tradition on the football field. In my opinion, we have the best coaching staff in America.