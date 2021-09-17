Naomi Osaka Takes a Break from Tennis: How the Best Makes You Worse





After her loss in the third round of the US Open, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced that she would be taking a break from the match. at a tearful press conference, she said, Recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. This isn’t the first time Osaka has taken the toll the sport takes on her mental health. Earlier this year, she withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon, due to the organizers’ insistence on media appearances and the effects on her mental health. She explained that you need to be mentally strong to compete at her level, but that it takes a certain inner strength to defy the sporting ideal of being the best. Osaka’s vulnerability at the press conference is an example of her defiance of the norm and just trying to better herself. This isn’t the first time athletes have struggled to enjoy the games they’ve devoted their lives to, especially in individual sports like tennis. Mardy Vis, a former American tennis player, also withdrew from the 2012 US Open due to anxiety attacks. American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from multiple Olympic events in Tokyo because she did not trust itself to compete. What causes these athletes, often at the top of their game, to give up the sports they love? Well, even they can’t put their finger on it. During Osaka Press conference, she described her feelings as very difficult to put into words. However, her self-titled Netflix documentary, Naomi Osaka, offers some insight and clarity about the pressures of global stardom. Throughout the three episodes, Osaka describes the isolation, impostor syndrome and self-doubt experienced as a top tennis player. Most of a player’s career is spent alone, whether at the base of the field or in front of a reporter’s room. When you reach the top and you have nowhere else to go, it becomes your job to hold your position. Its toughness makes it all the more impressive when you consider the long and illustrious careers of Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Early in the docuseries, Osaka states that to play tennis you need to be very strong mentally. To get to the top, you need someone who can handle failure, perseverance and is constantly looking for perfection. The only concern is that achieving perfection is impossible, especially in sports. Michael Jordan can’t make every basket, Tom Brady can’t always complete a pass and Osaka can’t always serve an ace. This mentality of striving for perfection is unrealistic and often comes at the expense of the athlete’s health. Osaka has been playing tennis since she was three years old and has been standing alone at the baseline ever since. As her star status has risen, so has her banishment from normal life. By this I mean a life where the world doesn’t hang on every word it says or puts; a world that does not expect perfection.

