Sign up now for a free DIY kids take-home project from Lowes





Looking for a fun creative project for your kids to build? We have good news for families with little ones who like hands-on activities. Lowes has brought back their popular DIY workshops for kids! Lowes DIY workshops have everything little builders-to-be need to keep busy, and they’re free! In the month of October, every child who registers for the workshop will receive all the materials needed to build a working periscope. The kit comes with all the parts they need to build these projects on House. lowe’s Because of COVID Health Precautions, Lowes DIY Kids Workshops are now projects to take home rather than in-person workshops. However, each kit includes the instructions and everything they need to build the periscope, which is made of wood and decked out in cool camouflage. Once your kids are done making the periscope, they can use it in their own play adventures. We love craft projects that children can use in their imaginative play and that don’t just clean up their bedrooms. Parents can sign up their kids to reserve the October DIY Kids Workshop project by visiting the official Lowes Home Improvement Website for do-it-yourself workshops. Stock is limited, so if you’re interested, sign up as soon as possible. Once you’re on the website, click Find an event near you under the DIY Kids Workshop banner. From there, all you need to do is leave your contact details and let Lowes know how many kits you’d like to reserve. You can pick up your kids’ pre-ordered periscope kits on October 9 or 10. Home Depot also has its children’s workshops on home projects due to the COVID pandemic. This month’s kit is a mini table tennis set, with a ball of pre-cut parts for two paddles and a small wooden net. Do-it-yourself shop The kit costs $9.98 and you can pick it up at your local Home Depot or have it shipped to you House. Home Depot also has tons projects that kids can build listed on their website, such as building a toy airplane, crane or a real bird house. Each has a matching kit with pre-cut parts, a list of other materials you might need, such as glue, and a video to help kids build it. Have fun building everyone! This story originally appeared on Don’t waste your money. Checking out Don’t waste your money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.

