Cubs Kyle Hendricks looking for answers

PHILADELPHIA The 2021 season has been quite the rollercoaster for Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks. After a rocky start, he got a tear and was one of the top starting pitchers in the National League. But since the trading deadline, he looks like a shell of his own.

It looked like Hendricks would have an easier road to victory in the Cubs’ 17-8 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. After pitching two scoreless innings to start the game, his offense gave him seven runs in the third for a 7-0 lead.

But things went south for Hendricks in the fourth inning.

I just have to be much better for this team in the future, Hendricks said. We still have two weeks. It’s just working on my pitches, get some confidence back.

Hendrick’s rocky inning started with a leadoff double by Bryce Harper before driving out the next batter, JT Realmuto. The Phillies would then slowly begin to erase the lead. The double by Andrew McCutchen made it 7-2.

Things would continue to escalate for Hendricks when he allowed Brad Miller another hit and hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch.

Yeah, just trying to make better pitches overall, Hendricks said. Mechanically I still feel good on certain points. I’m just coming out, timing wise. But really, the moral of the story is too many bad pitches.

Hendricks staggered and couldn’t find his command when he needed it. Even pinch hitter Matt Joyce, who went into the at bat and batted .096, walked him to load the bases.

Very unusual for Kyle, said manager David Ross.

It’s like watching another pitcher tonight. I haven’t seen the guy who is normally aggressive with the fastball to either side. It seemed like he had lost the feeling a bit.

And it would cost him if Odubel Herrera lined out to right field to score two runs, bringing the Phillies closer before the groundout by Jean Seguras RBI made it 7-5. Ross removed Hendricks, but reliever Michael Rucker didn’t have much luck either. Realmuto tied the game with a two-run single and closed the book on Hendricks-evening.

The Phillies sent 12 batters to the plate in their seven-run fourth inning. It was the biggest runaway lead since the Cubs blew up a 7-0 lead against the Brewers in a 15-7 loss on June 30.

Hendricks gave up seven earned runs and six hits in 3 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

After a long run of success from May to July, August and September have not been kind to Hendricks, who has an 8.21 ERA in his last eight starts.

Pinpoint commands have been Hendrick’s calling card throughout his career, but the walks have become a concern of late. He has walked 17 times in his last eight starts.

Running guys, hitting a few, you know, we’ve seen that a little bit at the back of his season from time to time, Ross said. Just that one inning where it derails him a bit. Yeah, just not his best night.

I feel fine; I feel healthy, Hendricks said. I’m in a good place, so I’m really happy about that. Just make lots of bad pitches and leave it at that. So I just need to focus a little better and get back to the bottom of the zone.