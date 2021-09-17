Boris Becker lashes out at ‘crazy’ Novak Djokovic moment

Boris Becker (pictured left) has defended Novak Djokovic (pictured right) after his breakdown during the US Open men’s final. (Getty Images)

Tennis great Boris Becker has called for Novak Djokovic finally gets the respect he deserves after watching the 20-time grand slam champion breakdown mid-match in the US Open final.

From the beginning Djokovic could not find the answer even if the crowd rallied behind the Serb’s quest for tennis immortality when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

However, fans from around the world watched as the weight of expectations collapsed Djokovic, arguably the best play ever, burst into tears.

Recently, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem said the pressure on the world’s No. 1 was ‘inhuman’.

Now Djokovic’s former coach and tennis great Becker has jumped to the defense of the world’s number 1.

Becker said he had never seen the pictures that unfolded in the US Open final when Djokovic covered his face with a towel and collapsed.

Becker called on the Serb to receive the same adoration as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from crowds after showing how much it all means to him.

“It was an incredible situation, a crazy moment in time,” Becker told… Eurosport, of Djokovic’s emotions on the pitch.

“I know Novak both privately and professionally, and all I can say is that he’s a lovely guy. A competitor who sometimes misbehaves on the pitch, but who doesn’t?

“The public, including the media, really needs to get used to the fact that it’s not two, but three [legends], who have great qualities as players and as individuals.

“It’s unacceptable that Novak is always the bad guy and Roger and raga always the good guys. That’s unfair.

“I hope these two weeks in New York, the final, the next speech and the reaction of the New York public will see him finally seen in a different light.”

Becker questions Novak Djokovic .’s schedule

Becker said afterwards that Djokovic may have thought twice about traveling to the Tokyo Olympics ahead of his US Open stint, where he was on track for a Grand Slam on the calendar.

The German admitted the rigors of the Olympic village and the extra pressure may have worked against him in the long run.

Immediately after the final, however, Becker added that he had never seen Djokovic so ‘ignorant’ on the pitch against a great Medvedev.

“He didn’t want to be one of the best – he wanted to be the best, and he would have underlined that with a win here today,” he added to Eurosport.

“I’ve never seen Novak so ignorant.”

But despite losing the straight sets, Djokovic says he was just glad his pursuit of grand slam perfection in 2021 was finally over.

When asked to describe his emotions in his post-match press conference, the 34-year-old said: “Relief.”

“I was glad it was over because the build-up for this tournament and everything I’ve had to deal with mentally and emotionally during the tournament over the past few weeks was just a lot.”

