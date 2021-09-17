Can Tom Brady Play in the NFL Until He’s 50? ‘I think it’s a yes’

The NFL may not be getting rid of Tom Brady anytime soon.

Speaking to Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski on YouTube, Brady was asked if he could play until he’s 50, to which he replied that he believes he can.

“I don’t think it’s that hard,” Brady said. “Besides, Florida is kind of a retired state, so I feel like I can play and then just retire. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.

It was the follow-up to that question that seemed to thwart the future Hall of Famer. Gronkowski asked Brady if his wife, Gisele Bundchen, would let him play until he is 50 years old.

“That’s a much better question,” Brady said. “Of course that’s no, that answer. I’m just kidding. I’m sorry honey, I love you. You’d let me do anything as long as I’m happy.

Brady was asked separately by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and Kevin Lewis of Tampa’s WFTS-TV on what advice he might have to the younger quarterbacks now appearing in the league. He replied, “Good luck.”

“It’s hard, but it’s up to them,” Brady said. Yes, if you do the right things, you have a chance. But I see a lot of people don’t do the right things. I try to influence the people I can. First you have to especially love it. If you want to do it for a long period of time, you have to really excel at it and that really comes from loving it. There are many different motivations over a long period of time. Lots of little things at different times Some are more motivational, some more inspirational, but there are many different things that come into play.

It may be early in the season, but Brady has shown no signs of rust in his 44-year campaign. Facing the Cowboys to kick off the season, Brady completed 64 percent of his passes with 379 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions as his team came back to win 31-29 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Brady is coming off his first Tampa Bay campaign, leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, the franchise’s second title and Brady’s seventh ring.

Historic Precedent on Old Quarterbacks

The NFL has no precedent as to what to expect from Brady as he continues to move forward. He holds the records for most passing yards at the age of 40, 41, 42 and 43, and with 379 passing yards in his first game, he is already well on his way to passing the 2007 952 passing yards by Vinny Testaverde that currently raising the bar for 44-year-olds.

To date, in 1998, Warren Moon is the only quarterback age 42 or older to have thrown more than 1,000 yards in a season he didn’t hit 1,632 by the name of Tom Brady, according to Stathead. Only two quarterbacks have totaled more than 4,000 passes in a season 40 or older. Brett Favre did it for the Vikings at age 40 with 4,202 in 2009. Brady has hit 4,000 every season since turning 40. And when he hit 40 touchdowns last season, he became the only quarterback to reach that milestone over 40.

The oldest quarterback to ever complete a pass in the NFL was George Blanda, who went 1-for-3 for 11 yards and a pick at age 48. He is also the oldest player to ever appear in a game. Blanda completed a pass in his 47-year-old season and also at age 45. He holds the record for the oldest to throw a touchdown when he did so alone in 1974 as a 47-year-old.

There is no track record for quarterbacks playing until they are 50 years old. But if anyone could, it looks like Brady is the best shot the league has.