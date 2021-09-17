Prospect, Barrington on collision course MSL

The girls tennis team Prospect is making some noise this fall.

The Knights were 8-0 in the duals to start the week, including a recent 4-3 Mid-Suburban League crossover win against a strong Conant team, said coach Mike McColaugh.

Prospect’s doubles lineup was 28-4 overall in those eight games.

Another big boost came from the addition of freshman No. 1 singles player Kara Pescaru. “Kara immediately impressed with big wins against high-ranking players from St. Viator and Rolling Meadows,” the coach noted. “Kara has taken on the challenge of playing at the top of the line-up and the difficult schedule we’re playing, especially on the weekends.”

McColaugh noted that the No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Katsaros and Katherine Doyle has shown signs of being ready to compete for a conference title, “and hopefully more in the postseason,” he said.

Barrington update:

The fillies, with 12 seniors on the roster, were 6-1 in their first seven games and had not lost an MSL game earlier this week. Number 2 singles Caitlin Kavanagh recently scored a big win against New Trier in the Deerfield tournament, while the number 2 doubles team of Abby Carl and Olivia Paik was also notable at Deerfield with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Lake forest.

Coach Heather Graham also mentioned Priya Shah for her strong play. Shah was elevated to number 1 doubles with Amani Alvi in ​​the past two weeks. “Priya runs after every ball and uses her left-handed ability to an advantage,” said Graham. “She has made improvements in her doubles. Last year she was number 3 in doubles and this year she has taken the courts by storm.”

Wheel update:

Senior No. 1 singles player Jacqueline Aguero has been with the Wildcats program since her first year. Aguero recently competed in the team’s first tournament of the season in Grayslake, where she took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Round Lake.

“I lost my first game and was disappointed, but Coach C (Wheeling coach Sandrine Chomereau-Lamotte) came in to help me keep my head up. When I went into my second game I played a lot better and had a better attitude “I won my second match. As we keep moving forward in the season, I’m always looking for more improvement. As a team, we are all pushing through and we are happy to be back on the court playing tennis.”

Any Grove Update:

Senior Peyton Oda (15-3 record) recently won the Addison Trail quad and the Glenbard East Rams invite at No. 1 singles, while freshman Sofia Libiano has set a 12-6 record at No. 2 singles, including a runner-up seen on Addison Trail. “Sofia has shown perseverance and determination this season by playing some long games in warm weather and coming out victorious,” said Borders coach Lindsey Rapinchuk. “She’s a great addition to our varsity tennis program and I’m excited to see where the rest of the season takes her.”

Palatine Update:

The Pirates recently finished second on the Vernon Hills Cougar invite. Palatine’s top two singles, Jeannie Bitan and Katy Christopher, were changed to a doubles team due to the weather and placed third. The number 1 doubles team of Ishika Mishra and Ria Iyer came in second, while the number 2 doubles team of Nicole Canfield and Brookelyn Velmont also took second.

Hoffman Estates update:

Ivana Stefanova recently won two of her three matches on the Crystal Lake quad and won two of three doubles with Holika Nanna at the Lakes invitation. “Ivana has some big games coming up with Fremd, Schaumburg and Barrington,” said coach Ken Harris. “I’m looking forward to seeing her grow and whether she can close the gaps even further.”

St. Viator Update:

Coach Mary Louise Blaney noted that in recent games against St. Francis and Hersey, the Lions grabbed the top courts and took a key win over Maine East.

Number 1 singles Maia Nowicki (10-4), the number 1 doubles team of Ally Jodoin and Meredith Garcia (11-4) and the number 2 doubles team of Eilza Perry and Megan Anderson (9-3) “continue to the stars reach,” Blaney said.

Perry is 12-3 in doubles. “Eliza is a player on fire,” said Blaney. “She was recently paired with Megan and continues to roll.”

Nowicki and the Jodoin-Garcia and Perry-Anderson combinations were winners against Lake Park earlier in the week.

Maine South Update:

Maine South finished in the Top 10 at Edwardsville Invitational with over 40 teams and came in second at Buffalo Grove.

Amelia Stanek (No. 1 singles) and Eva Zaskowski (No. 2 singles) won in Buffalo Grove, while Mina Radosavlijevic and Mia Lee continue to excel in singles and doubles with big wins in Edwardsville and York. Zaskowski is 11-5 in the first and second singles, while sophomore Amelia Stanek is 8-5 in the top two singles positions. Radosavlijevic is 8-5 between the first singles and doubles. Radosavlijevic, Lee, Zaskowski and Stanek rotate between No. 1 in singles and doubles, coach Jerry Smith noted. “All four play great and grow as players every week by being tested by some of the best players in the state,” he added.

Rolling Meadows update:

The Mustangs were fourth in Ottawa and second in Huntley. Alissa Erokhina (No. 1 singles) and Amy Orzechowski (No. 2 singles) were consolation champions in Ottawa, while Megan Buchek and Mohini Maletira came in second to No. 1 doubles. Alexandra Kovalevich won the number 2 title in singles at Huntley, while Angelina Peric and Vasi Grammatis took second in doubles there. Grammatis and Vicky Coneva came in second at number 3 in doubles.

Leiden update:

Monica Guzman has been a big bright spot for coach Joe Hamilton’s Leiden team. “Monica is our best doubles player,” he said. “She has a nice serve and is a strong player at the net.”

Diana Hurska is a constant presence in the singles division. “Diana consistently brings in her serve and fights with her opponent to score the next point,” said Hamilton, noting that Leyden has 58 players on the schedule, which may be the biggest attendance ever.

“Most of our girls’ first experience of touching a tennis racket is when they come to our freshmen,” he added. “Our goal is to make them competitive players by the time they are juniors and seniors and make them fall in love with a lifelong sport.”