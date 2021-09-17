Underwoods extension is a win for everyone

On Thursday, the University of Illinois athletics department announced that Brad Underwood has signed a contract extension until 2026-2027. This was Underwood’s second extension in the past year in 2020, signing for the 2025-26 season.

The contract extension is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees.

What it means for the athletics department?

This expansion is more of an administrative maneuver for Josh Whitman and the athletic department than a crowning for Illinois basketball. After all, Illinois is currently paying two head football coaches, including much of the change given to Bret Bielema at the end of 2020.

Whitman probably knew that the end of Lovie Smith’s tenure in early 2020 was near. His big win meant a four-year extension for Underwood without signing a big deal, while still being able to sign Bielema. Supposedly, Underwood’s expansion gradually made it more pleasant for the Board of Trustees to approve Brets’ contract.

And of course, no one who makes a living in the sport wants to negotiate a contract mid-season. In all likelihood, the Board of Trustees will approve the deal on September 23, nearly two months until the day before the first major game of the season against Cincinnati.

What it means for the team

As I said, this may be more of an administrative win for Whitman than it is for the program, but it does provide another year for Brad Underwood that we might not have had otherwise. And that is good! Brad has been an outstanding leader of the program and he has shown his ability to adapt to change in two key ways.

First, Underwood and his staff have proven that it can recruit traditionally and attract transfers to the program. This is extremely important given the changes in the university’s sports landscape due to COVID-19 and NIL, as well as the inevitability of lean hiring years.

Underwood has also shown that he can adapt his style of play to suit his roster. He came to Illinois with a full-court press that led to a lot of turnover but exposed big holes in the defense. When Kofi Cockburn came to campus as a freshman, Brad and his staff restructured their entire defense around Kofi, leading to the best record in the Big Ten of the past two years.

Beyond Underwood’s adaptability, it’s clear he admires his players. Despite losing heavy recruiters Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman this off-season, Brads players have remained loyal. The Illini kept all of their 2022 pledges, losing just one player on the transfer portal (Adam Miller) and getting two key transfers in Alonso Plummer and Omar Payne.

Putting it in perspective

Overall, the 2020-21 season was a resounding success for basketball in Illinois, perhaps even more than Josh Whitman had imagined. Underwood was already a rising star in college basketball, and now he is one of the top 10 paid coaches in the country. And he’s incarcerated for another six years.

Underwood could always leave early and pay the university his buyout. However, if he lasts the term of this extension, he will be Illinois’ longest-serving basketball coach since Lou Henson.

Think about that.

Lou Henson made the NCAA tournament eleven times, including eight in a row, and played in the Final Four in 1989. But he won only one Big Ten championship in his 22 years. Bill Self and Bruce Weber both won two Big Ten titles and Lon Kruger also won one.

So what does all this mean? To me it means that Brad Underwood has the opportunity to do something really special here. He will not break Lous’ record of 423 wins, including 214 in Big Ten. However, he could win more Big Ten titles than Lou, and he could go to more Final Fours.

Underwoods is already right for the most Big Ten Tournament championships in the history of the program, with one. I bet hell gets another one, but let’s hope for bigger things and bigger rings.