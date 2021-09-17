Peter Trego: Allrounder from Nottinghamshire announces retirement | Cricket News





Peter Trego spent nearly two decades in his native Somerset, either side of brief spells in Kent and Middlesex, before coming to Nottinghamshire last year where he played the final two seasons of his career at Trent Bridge By PA Media







Former Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego has retired after the last two years of his Nottinghamshire career Nottinghamshire all-rounder Peter Trego has announced his retirement after 22 years in county cricket. Trego, 40, spent the better part of two decades in his home country of Somerset, flanking brief spells in Kent and Middlesex, before coming to Nottinghamshire last year and playing the final two seasons of his career at Trent Bridge. Last year he made 31 from 21 balls to help the Outlaws recover from a bad start and eventually win the Vitality Blast final with a six wicket win over Surrey. “It’s always a strange time for any athlete,” Trego said when announcing his retirement. “It’s been great coming here over the past few years. “To sign with a club and win a trophy in your first season, even if I only added the icing on the cake, I will always look at that day with pride.” Trego played 10 times for England Lions and ends his career with 18,827 runs and 646 wickets in county cricket. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said: “We’ve only seen Pete’s back here in Nottinghamshire but what a career he’s had. “The levels of performance that he has maintained over a very long period of time have been visible to all and because of that he is highly respected in the county game.”

