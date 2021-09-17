Patriot League Football Notebook Presented by TIAA (Week Three)

Patriot League Notebook presented by TIAA

HOW TO WATCH PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS WEEK

All seven Patriot League football programs will be in action on Saturday, with every game available on the ESPN network family. Lehigh hosts Princeton and Holy Cross travels to Yale to kick off the action Saturday at noon with live coverage on ESPN+. Georgetown opens its home game against Harvard, and Lafayette welcomes New Hampshire in a pair of 12:30 p.m. games on ESPN+. Colgate will host William & Mary in the second of three consecutive home games, starting at 1:00 PM on ESPN+. Fordham heads to Boca Raton, Florida, to play Conference-USA foe Florida Atlantic at 6pm on ESPN3. Bucknell is celebrating Family Weekend by hosting Penn at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

GREENHAGEN HAS ITS WAY INTO THE NCAA DI AND PATRIOT LEAGUE RECORDS

Fordham senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen registered 31 tackles and one sack in the Rams season opening loss in Nebraska on September 4. The feat broke the NCAA Division I single-game tackles record of 30, previously shared between Chattanoogas Josh Cain (2001), Norfolk sets Kevin Talley (2004) and Stetsons Donald Payne (2014). The Patriot League’s previous record was 28 total tackles, set in 1990 by Lehighs Lee Picariello, a two-time All-League honoree. He continued his record-breaking stat line with 28 tackles in a loss to Monmouth on September 11. His record of 28 tackles equals the second-highest single-game total in Patriot League history. He currently leads the nation with 29.0 tackles per game.

TIAA TO PRESENT SPONSOR OF THE 2021 PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL SEASON

The Patriot League has reached an agreement with TIAA to become the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Patriot League football season. TIAA will also become the Patriot League’s official retirement planning partner. We are pleased to welcome a trusted brand like TIAA as a League partner, said Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel. Our shared values ​​of integrity and helping people achieve their goals make them a suitable partner.

TWO TO WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY VIEW LIST

Defender Ahmad Wilson, the Georgetown graduate student, and Peter Oliver, Holy Cross senior running back, have been placed on the William V. Campbell Trophy Watch List by the National Football Foundation (NFF), awarded to the distinguished scholar- college football athlete. Wilson, who graduated with degrees in finance and operations and information management, is a three-time All-League and two-time Academic All-Patriot League honorary. Oliver, a 2020 All-League roster, has also won Academic All-Patriot League honors twice.

HOLY CROSSS HAUGHNEY ON FCS PUNTER WATCH LIST

Holy Cross junior punter Patrick Haughney is one of 20 national punters on the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List. The honor, presented by the Augusta Sports Council, was created in 2019 when Bucknell’s Alex Pechin won the inaugural award. Haughney was an All-Patriot League second-team selection after the spring of 2021 after averaging 43 yards per punt.

PRINCETON TIGERS (0-0, IVY) AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-2, 0-0 PL)

Goodman Stadium/Bethlehem, Pa. 12 noon (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Steve Degler; Analyst Doug Heater; Sideline – Kristi Fulkerson

RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio 1230/1320 AM): PxP Matt Kerr; Analyst – Lance Haynes; Sideline – Matt Markus

Series History: Lehigh and Princeton will meet for the 61st time in series history, trailing 41-17-2 for the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh has won 13 of the last 17 matchups, including five of the last seven. They last defeated the Tigers 49-28 in 2016.

Final Meeting: (October 6, 2018) – Lehigh fell to No. 23/rv Princeton, 66-7, at Princeton Stadium. Princeton set a program record 733 yards offense. Austin Dambach caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brad Mayes in the first quarter.

HOLY CROSS VEHICLES (1-1, 0-0 PL) AT YALE BULLDOGS (0-0, IVY)

Yale Bowl/New Haven, Conn. 12 noon (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+)

Series History: Holy Cross and Yale meet for the 74th time in series history, with the Crusaders behind, 45-26-2. Holy Cross last defeated Yale in 2018 in a 31-28 overtime decision.

Last Meeting: (September 21, 2019) – Holy Cross fell to the Bulldogs, 23-10. Connor Degenhardt completed 10-of-27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Walter Reynolds led the Crusaders with eight tackles and 1.0 TFL.

HARVARD CRIMSON (0-0, IVY) AT GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-0, 0-0 PL)

Cooper Field/Washington, DC 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Jeremy Huber; Analyst – Emory Hunt

Series History: Georgetown and Harvard meet for the fifth time in series history, with the Hoyas trailing 4-0.

Final Meeting: (September 30, 2017) – The Hoyas fell to the Crimson, 41-2, at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Isaac Ellsworth amassed 282 all-purpose yards for Georgetown, including a 62-foot kickoff return to take the second half. Blaise Brown led the Georgetown defense with two interceptions.

No. 23/23 NEW HAMPSHIRE WILDCATS (2-0, CAA) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (0-2, 0-0 PL)

Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analysts – John Leone, Mike Joseph

Series history: Lafayette and New Hampshire meet for the eighth time, with the Leopards trailing the all-time series, 6-1. Lafayette had his only win of the series in 1985 when they defeated the Wildcats 20-7.

Final Meeting: (November 30, 2013) – Lafayette fell 45-7 to New Hampshire in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Drew Reed completed 20-of-30 passes for 206 yards and Ross Scheuerman rushed for 79 yards. Mike Duncan caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Blake Searfoss in the fourth quarter.

WILLIAM & MARY TRIBE (1-1, CAA) AT COLGATE RAIDERS (0-2, 0-0 PL)

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Eric Malanoski; Analyst Jeff Bishop

Series History: Colgate and William & Mary meet for the 12th time, with the Raiders behind the all-time series, 7-4. Colgate’s last win came in 2018 when they took a 23-0 win.

Last Meeting: (September 14, 2019) – Colgate fell to the trunk, 38-10, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Malik Twyman scored the Raiders lone touchdown and Collin Heard recorded a team-high 10 tackles and an interception in the loss .

FORDHAM RAMS (0-2, 0-0 PL) AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS (1-1, C-VS)

FAU Stadium/Boca Raton, Fla. 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

BROADCAST (ESPN3): PxP – Frank Forte; Analyst – Brandon Doughty

RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; analyst

Series History: Fordham and Florida Atlantic meet for the first time in series history.

PENN QUAKERS (0-0, IVY) AT BUCKNELL BISON (0-2, 0-0 PL)

Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium/Lewisburg, Pa. 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Doug Vogelzang; Analyst – Kevin Herr

RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY.com/The Valley)

Series History: Bucknell and Penn meet for the 36th time, with the Bison behind the series, 30-5. The first meeting between the two programs took place in 1895. Bucknells last defeated the Quakers in 1999 when Don McDowell went through for one touchdown and rushed for two more in a 23-16 win at Franklin Field.

Final Meeting: (September 15, 2018) – The bison fell to the Quakers, 34-17, at Franklin Field. Logan Bitikofer completed 19-of-35 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns after coming into play to help the Bison fight back from a 24-point deficit. Bryan Marine intercepted two passes in the loss.

