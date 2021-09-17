If the FBI can fail US gymnastics in the Larry Nassar investigation, what does that mean for everyone else?





The gymnasts, including U.S. World Championship team alumnus Maggie Nichols, told lawmakers in painful detail about their abuse by Nassar and how he could have continued after the FBI botched Maroney’s initial complaints in 2015.

With no follow-up by the FBI, Nassar’s molestation of gymnasts continued even after more complaints were filed. Maroney was already a gold medal winning gymnast at the time. How did that not create more unrest at the FBI?

When Indianapolis officers finally reported on Maroney’s allegations, they screwed up, too, by relying on a page of notes and their memories. Maroney said the officers made “completely false claims about what I said”. A report from the Inspector General this year agreed, accusing Indianapolis agents of failing to properly investigate complaints, failing to write a report for more than a year about an interview in which Maroney described her abuse, and then lied to to cover up their mistakes. “After the FBI told my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, the FBI not only failed to report my abuse, but when they finally documented the report 17 months later, they made completely false claims about what I said. .” she said. The agent in charge of the Indianapolis office at the time, Jay Abbott, who actually wanted to apply for a job at USA Gymnastics after the Nassar scandal broke, has since retired. The agent who failed to follow up on Maroney’s allegations, Michael Langeman, was fired last week, before the women testified on Wednesday. (Langeman declined to comment to The Washington Post on Tuesday.) RELATED: Takeaways from Senate Hearing on FBI’s Failure to Investigate Gymnasts’ Accusations Against Nassar But lawmakers and gymnasts favor criminal charges, something the Justice Department, under both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, has so far denied. FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized extensively for the agency’s failure on Wednesday. “I am especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster in 2015 and failed, and that is unforgivable. It should never have happened and we are doing everything we can to make sure it does.” it never happens again,” Wray said. All the women said they or people they knew had been molested in the 17 months in which the FBI had failed. READ: Biles, Maroney, Raisman and Nichols Congressional Opening Statements Here’s a detailed timeline of those failures published alongside the FBI Office of the Inspector General’s report. It also proposed policy changes. “We have failed and we deserve answers,” Biles said. Raisman spoke of her own guilt about the system’s failure. “So many survivors suffer from guilt and shame and that is why it would take everything not to take the blame for that, because it is horrifying to know that more than 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. We only needed one adult to do the right thing,” she said. Rachael Denhollander, the first survivor to speak publicly about Nassar’s abuse, is now a lawyer and spoke on CNN on Thursday about the need for accountability to the FBI. “If a citizen behaved — lying to the Department of Justice and investigators — the same way these FBI agents behaved, you can be sure that there are grounds for criminal prosecution,” she said. But a major problem are the systems built to protect institutions like the FBI, US Gymnastics, and the State of Michigan. “It’s exhausting and traumatizing that we all have to constantly raise our voices and fight not only against an abuser, but also against a system that protects him.” “It reminds you that not only is the abuser untrustworthy, but everyone around you is too.” There’s plenty of evidence for what she’s saying — the Ohio State University abuse scandal featured another doctor, the late Richard Strauss, but the victims were wrestlers, not gymnasts. At Penn State, it was assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky who abused young boys for at least 15 years. In Michigan, as we learned this summer, it was the football coach’s son, Matt Schembechler, who said he was one of the team doctor’s victims in 1969. dr. Robert Anderson would remain at the university until 2003. There may be hundreds of victims. There are also many smaller stories. Do you remember Dennis Hastert, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives? He was disgraced after accusations in 2015 that he abused at least four boys as a teacher and coach at an Illinois high school. One of his accusers had demanded hush money from Hastert, who was under FBI surveillance when he withdrew large sums of money. He even teamed up with federal agents to trap the man, charge him with extortion, and record phone calls. Until the man told that agents Hastert had abused him. Hastert ended up serving 13 months in prison. He was never charged with sexual abuse because the statute of limitations had expired, but he pleaded guilty in October 2015 to structuring bank transactions in a way that evaded the requirements that he report where the money went. But the story ended Wednesday: As the gymnasts on Capitol Hill testified about their abuse, the former Speaker of the House said reached a preliminary out-of-court settlement with the man who accused him of assault

