Virginia Football Faces No. 21 North Carolina in the South’s Oldest Rivalry – The Cavalier Daily

With two wins on a combined score of 85-14, it’s safe to say Virginia Football has made an excellent start to its 2021 campaign. Led by possibly the nation’s most underrated pitcher in junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Chapel Hill, NC to play number 21 North Carolina, their toughest opponent yet .
Virginia currently has a four-game winning streak over the Tar Heels (1-1, 0-1 ACC), including a combined 11-game winning streak in football and basketball, and has just had its way with North Carolina, despite the Cavaliers being the underdogs. are during their last two encounters. Virginia will likely re-enter this game as heavy bet underdogs, but the Cavaliers certainly have the confidence and experience to extend their winning streak to five games in the Souths Oldest Rivalry.
protagonists
North Carolina Junior Quarterback Sam Howell
The preseason Heisman Trophy nominee has been a mixed bag of two games this season. In Tar Heels’ season-opening disappointment against Virginia Tech, Howell completed just over 50 percent of his passes while throwing for just one touchdown with three interceptions. Not surprisingly, the offense sputtered from North Carolina, who scores just 10 points and doesn’t enter the scoring column until late in the third quarter.
However, against Georgia State, an admittedly much weaker opponent than the Hokies Howell lived up to the preseason hype, with over 350 yards and three touchdowns on just 29 attempts. The Tar Heels took 59 points in a defeat of their opponent.
Obviously, North Carolina’s level of play is largely in sync with Howells’ performance, and his talent will prove an excellent test for Virginia’s seemingly improved secondary play. Despite losing both games to North Carolina, Howell tore up the Cavaliers defense in their two encounters, throwing for nearly 800 combined yards and eight touchdowns. It’s hard to imagine Virginia escaping a third straight matchup with the Tar Heels if Howell is able to cut the Cavaliers secondary like he’s done in the past.
Virginia sophomore kicker Justin Duekel
While keeping a close eye on a kicker is rarely a high priority for fans, Duenkel will almost certainly play a big part in Saturday’s game. After a strong debut against William & Mary, with two field goals from 39 and 25 yards, Duenkel faltered against Illinois and missed his two attempts of 46 and 31 yards. While the misses didn’t affect the final result, it was certainly cause for concern for fans of Virginia.
Duenkel has been solid otherwise, nailing all 11 of his extra point attempts and sending 11 of his 15 kickoffs to the end zone for touchbacks. However, a kicker’s most difficult and important job is to consistently score field goals, and in a match that can be decided by just a few points, it will be crucial that Duenkel makes the most of his opportunities. Part of being a top-level kicker is the ability to put the past behind you, so expect Duenkel not to be phased by his performance Saturday and head into the game against North Carolina confidently.
Keys to the game
Win the time of property struggle
Keeping Tar Heels’ attack off the field is crucial to a Cavalier victory. In Virginia Techs’ win over North Carolina, the Hokies dominated possession, holding the ball nearly 10 minutes longer than the Tar Heels. In Virginia’s last two victories over North Carolina, the Cavaliers won possession battle time by more than seven minutes in each meeting.
Having possession of the ball keeps the defense rested and fresh, which is essential to limiting Howell’s explosive moves and the Tar Heel attack. Howell has impressive armament strength, and despite a solid start to the season, Virginias defense has struggled against long ball in recent seasons and a tired defense will be particularly prone to deep passes. In addition, mastering the ball will indicate that the Cavaliers have built up a run presence, which will be important for opening a defense in North Carolina that will likely be keyed in when Armstrong’s stop.
Manage the crowd
Believe it or not, Virginia’s last full-house road race was the 2019 win over the Tar Heels. That game also marked the Cavaliers’ last road win, losing all four of their chances in 2020. Even then, it took a heroic effort from former quarterback Bryce Perkins in the form of a Virginia single-game record of 490 total yards to overcome North Carolina and capture the away win.
A win against the Tar Heels would also be Cavaliers’ first road win against a ranked opponent since 2011. Simply put, Virginia has struggled to stay away from Scott Stadium in recent years. To be successful this weekend, the Cavaliers will have to lean on an experienced roster to face a likely excited crowd under the Saturday night lights. Controlling possession is essential to managing the crowd and not letting it influence the game too much.
Kick-off against the Tar Heels is Saturday at 7:30 PM and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
