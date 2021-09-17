Sports
Iron Mountain goes 1-1 in tennis action | News, Sports, Jobs
IRON MOUNTAIN — Iron Mountain split a few tennis matches on Thursday, beating Ishpeming 6-2 and losing to Westwood by the same score.
“Anika Cameron and Kensie St. John have had a lot of close matches lately, and it’s been great to see them pull it all together and come out with a win.” Mountaineering coach Marcus Celello said about the match in Ishpeming. “Callie Bianco continued her strong game. She’s been rounding out in shape for the past week or two and she’s really brought it all together this race. ”
The Westwood match included many defeats, Celello said.
“Aziza Burgoon continued her excellent game. She is really on a roll and she still manages to find ways to take her game to the next level. Danika Juul and Rediet Husing have also had a hot streak. They competed against Westwood in the Kingsford Invite final, so they knew they were in for a tough game here. Every game was close and they were able to come out on top.” he said.
Burgoon and Juul/Husing were the only two-time Iron Mountain winners on the day.
Monday, the Mountaineers receive Menominee.
Iron Mountain 6, Ispeming 2
singles:
No. 1 – Callie Bianco, IM, def. Ella Luke, ISH, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 – Aziza Burgoon, IM, def. Maia Hemmila, ISH, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 – Natalia Brown, IM, def. Emily DeMarios, ISH, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10
No. 4 – Elle Lofholm, IM, def. Emma LaFave, ISH, 6-1, 6-4
Double:
No. 1 – Addison Morton/Jenna Maki, ISH, def. Bella Brown/Anja Kleiman, IM, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5
No. 2 – Danika Juul/Rediet Husing, IM, def. Ashley Stille/Ella DeMarois, ISH, 6-1, 2-1
No. 3 – Anika Cameron/Kensie St. John, IM, def. Ciara Schaffer/Emily Vial, ISH, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5
We will. 4 – Kadie Kaukola / Kaitlyn VanDeuren, ISH, def. Hailey Greenleaf / Mia Vedin, IM, 6-1, 6-0
Westwood 6, Iron Mountain 2
singles:
No. 1 – Jillian Koski, WW, def. Callie Bianco, IM, 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 – Aziza Burgoon, IM, def. Lindsay Williams, WW, , 6-3, 2-6, 10-4
No. 3 – Mallory Leece, WW, def. Natalia Brown, IM, 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 – Alyssa Couveau, WW, def. Elle Lofholm, IM, 6-1, 6-2
Double:
No. 1 – Natalie Prophet/Hannah Mattila, WW, def. Bella Brown/Anja Kleiman, IM, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 – Danika Juul/Rediet Husing, IM, def. Alyssa Prophet/Lexi Olson, WW, 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 – Hannah Niemi/Laci Moffatt, WW, def. Anika Cameron/Kensie St. John, IM, 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 – Isabelle Marta/Taylor Jackovich, WW, def. Hailey Greenleaf/Emma Golfis, IM, 6-1, 6-2
Sources
2/ https://www.ironmountaindailynews.com/sports/local-sports/2021/09/iron-mountain-goes-1-1-in-tennis-action/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]