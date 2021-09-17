Iron Mountain goes 1-1 in tennis action | News, Sports, Jobs

IRON MOUNTAIN — Iron Mountain split a few tennis matches on Thursday, beating Ishpeming 6-2 and losing to Westwood by the same score.

“Anika Cameron and Kensie St. John have had a lot of close matches lately, and it’s been great to see them pull it all together and come out with a win.” Mountaineering coach Marcus Celello said about the match in Ishpeming. “Callie Bianco continued her strong game. She’s been rounding out in shape for the past week or two and she’s really brought it all together this race. ”

The Westwood match included many defeats, Celello said.

“Aziza Burgoon continued her excellent game. She is really on a roll and she still manages to find ways to take her game to the next level. Danika Juul and Rediet Husing have also had a hot streak. They competed against Westwood in the Kingsford Invite final, so they knew they were in for a tough game here. Every game was close and they were able to come out on top.” he said.

Burgoon and Juul/Husing were the only two-time Iron Mountain winners on the day.

Monday, the Mountaineers receive Menominee.

Iron Mountain 6, Ispeming 2

singles:

No. 1 – Callie Bianco, IM, def. Ella Luke, ISH, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 – Aziza Burgoon, IM, def. Maia Hemmila, ISH, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 – Natalia Brown, IM, def. Emily DeMarios, ISH, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10

No. 4 – Elle Lofholm, IM, def. Emma LaFave, ISH, 6-1, 6-4

Double:

No. 1 – Addison Morton/Jenna Maki, ISH, def. Bella Brown/Anja Kleiman, IM, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

No. 2 – Danika Juul/Rediet Husing, IM, def. Ashley Stille/Ella DeMarois, ISH, 6-1, 2-1

No. 3 – Anika Cameron/Kensie St. John, IM, def. Ciara Schaffer/Emily Vial, ISH, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5

We will. 4 – Kadie Kaukola / Kaitlyn VanDeuren, ISH, def. Hailey Greenleaf / Mia Vedin, IM, 6-1, 6-0

Westwood 6, Iron Mountain 2

singles:

No. 1 – Jillian Koski, WW, def. Callie Bianco, IM, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 – Aziza Burgoon, IM, def. Lindsay Williams, WW, , 6-3, 2-6, 10-4

No. 3 – Mallory Leece, WW, def. Natalia Brown, IM, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 – Alyssa Couveau, WW, def. Elle Lofholm, IM, 6-1, 6-2

Double:

No. 1 – Natalie Prophet/Hannah Mattila, WW, def. Bella Brown/Anja Kleiman, IM, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 – Danika Juul/Rediet Husing, IM, def. Alyssa Prophet/Lexi Olson, WW, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 – Hannah Niemi/Laci Moffatt, WW, def. Anika Cameron/Kensie St. John, IM, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 – Isabelle Marta/Taylor Jackovich, WW, def. Hailey Greenleaf/Emma Golfis, IM, 6-1, 6-2