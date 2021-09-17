Smittys Scrum: Preview of Auburn Hockey in Alabama

The Auburn Tigers are heading for the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2019. What are the storylines, who are the players to watch, what kind of outcome can we see and how can you watch the game? That (and more) is below.

The Iron Cup, renewed

It’s been over two years since Auburn and Alabama last met on the frozen battlefield for an evening of war on ice, but the last time the Tigers faced Tides’ best roster dates back even further. Alabama’s ACHA Division One roster remains undefeated against Auburn and has yet to play a close game against Orange & Blue, racking up high scores year after year. While we don’t have a record of the last time the visiting Tigers faced their older sibling, Auburn assistant captain Brandon Weis noted that the team was handily beaten in their 2018 game.

Thankfully, our Plains heroes have dramatically improved the product on the ice since that unfortunate beating, managing the Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs and even a jubilant overtime playoff win against South Carolina. Weis admits the team may not have quite figured it out yet given the abrupt shortening of their outdoor season:

The team has tried to shake off the rust in this first month of training and start building chemistry. We’re very excited about the game, but we’re not going to put too much into it as a benchmark for the rest of our season.

However, the senior forward believes the Tigers are well stocked for a successful year within the conference and is delighted to be able to offer Auburn fans around the world a high caliber product.

protagonists

Alabama:

Members of the Tides front office have been impressed by the exploits of junior striker Chandler Bilodeau and senior left winger Gianni Dini. Neither has scored particularly well within ACHA play, with a combined 17 points in 67 games, but Alabama Hockey President Delaney Galbraith named them as players to watch in tonight’s game. Due to a lack of game tape and detailed tide information, take her word for it.

Maroon:

The Tigers have added a key name to Noah Henry, a 20-year-old center who last played in the USPHLs Premier Division, which is classified as a Tier I youth hockey league under USA Hockey. Henry scored in a decent clip against the more expensive league and hopes to become one of the most explosive players on the Auburns roster this year. For a Tigers roster that has lost a lot of goals in the last two years, the presence of rookies should give a big boost.

The Orange & Blue also return top scorer Brandon Weis, whose physical playing style should quickly make him a fan favorite. The senior forward combines an underrated scoring touch with a nasty, abrasive, win-win approach to games that should keep Auburn’s bench motivated and alive all year round. Another veteran to keep an eye on is Blake Robison, who should be among the teams’ top scorers after racking up an impressive 29 points in 24 games during the 2019-20 season.

Last but not least is forward Chuck Bay, who joins the team after recently playing in the WSHL, a league that was largely included in the USPHL’s Premier Division in 2020. Bay and Henry seem to be the cornerstones of a Tigers program looking to win. the first SEC championship sooner rather than later. The 22-year-old should add Auburns already exciting depth to the front in what should be a high-scoring product.

Quick Hits:

Alabama lost the entire 2020-21 season to COVID-19 and has recently experienced financial difficulties. Tides’ home opener is a reminder of how great hockey can be in the state, and as an example of why this program (and SEC hockey in general) is worth supporting. To donate to Alabama, click here or here; for maroon, click here.

The Tigers will enter 2021-22 without goalkeeper Hayden Harris, who has consistently racked up 50 save games in some of the program’s biggest wins to date. Auburn’s goaltending will be an important hub of analysis as the season progresses.

Orange & Blue will set up their largest team in program history with 34 players.

Auburn will be without top defender Henry Humphrey, who is reportedly still recovering from a torn ACL. Standout freshman defender James Willoughby Ray is listed as a game time decision.

The Tide is coached by former Birmingham Bull and Knoxville Ice Bear Phil Tesoriero. After leading Alabama’s Division III team to a 10-9-1 record and a 4-3 overtime win against Auburn in his most recent season, the ex-SPHL defenseman has taken over the program’s top team.

Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased online here.

The tigers will have their brand new white uniforms for the first time ever. According to team sources, these new jerseys will go on sale sometime next year.

Enjoy the game (whether streaming or in person) and be sure to show your support for the Tigers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. That was all for this edition of Smittys Scrum; good day and good hockey. War Eagle.