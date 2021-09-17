Sports
Patriot League Football Week Three Extra presented by TIAA (9.17.21)
american football
BETHLEHEM, Dad. – All seven Patriot League football programs will be in action on Saturday, with every game available on the ESPN network family. Lehigh hosts Princeton and Holy Cross travels to Yale to kick off the action Saturday at noon with live coverage on ESPN+. Georgetown opens its home game against Harvard, and Lafayette welcomes New Hampshire in a pair of 12:30 p.m. games on ESPN+. Colgate will host William & Mary in the second of three consecutive home games, starting at 1:00 PM on ESPN+. Fordham heads to Boca Raton, Florida, to play Conference-USA foe Florida Atlantic at 6pm on ESPN3. Bucknell is celebrating Family Weekend by hosting Penn at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
FCS All-In Week 3 Episode Premieres Saturday Morning
A new episode of FCS All-In premieres Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube. The weekly online show highlights each of the NCAA FCS conferences. Fans can subscribe to the FCS All-In YouTube channel, turn on notifications, and come back every Saturday morning to see the Patriot Leagues segment, as well as those from around the FCS.
FCS All-In YouTube Page
Holy Cross football moves past loss to Merrimack, gears up for Yale
Crusaders Head Coach Bob Chesney talks to Jennifer Toland of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette about last week’s loss to Merrimack in his week three match at Yale.
Read The Worcester Telegram & Gazette Story
Lafayette and Lehigh are back home
The Morning Calls Keith Groller gives five things to know about each of the Lafayette and Lehighs home games on Saturday and discusses the tough early season schedules for both the Leopards and Mountain Hawks.
Read the story of the morning call
Lafayette Playing Football Behind the microphone
Lafayette Sports Networks Gary Laubach and John Leone discuss the Leopards start to the season and the upcoming game against No. 23 New Hampshire on Saturday.
Look behind the microphone
Lehighs Brown and flight Debuts for season 2021
LehighSports.com takes you through the first two weeks of the Mountain Hawks season on episode one of the annual Brown and flight series. Sophomore wide receiver Eric Johnson and sophomore defense Trevor Harris talk about the energy at Goodman Stadium in their first game with fans in the stands. Lehigh student-athletes and Head Coach Tom Gilmore also discuss growth from the first two weeks of the season.
Watch episode 1 of Brown and Flight
PRINCETON TIGERS (0-0, IVY) AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-2, 0-0 PL)
Goodman Stadium/Bethlehem, Pa. 12 noon (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PXP Steve Degler; Analyst Doug Heater; Sideline – Kristi Fulkerson
RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio 1230/1320 AM): PxP Matt Kerr; Analyst – Lance Haynes; Sideline Matt Markus
GAME NOTES: LEHIGH
LIVE STATS
HOLY CROSS VEHICLES (1-1, 0-0 PL) AT YALE BULLDOGS (0-0, IVY)
Yale Bowl/New Haven, Conn. 12 noon (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Ron Vaccaro; Analysts Jack Siedlicki and Jack Ford
GAME NOTES: HOLY CROSS
LIVE STATS
HARVARD CRIMSON (0-0, IVY) AT GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-0, 0-0 PL)
Cooper Field/Washington, DC 12:30 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Jeremy Huber; Analyst – Emory Hunt
GAME NOTES: GEORGETOWN
LIVE STATS
No. 23/23 NEW HAMPSHIRE WILDCATS (2-0, CAA) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (0-2, 0-0 PL)
Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 12:30 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analysts – John Leone, Mike Joseph
GAME NOTES: LAFAYETTE
LIVE STATS
WILLIAM & MARY TRIBE (1-1, CAA) AT COLGATE RAIDERS (0-2, 0-0 PL)
Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Eric Malanoski; Analyst Jeff Bishop
GAME NOTES: COLGATE
LIVE STATS
FORDHAM RAMS (0-2, 0-0 PL) AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS (1-1, C-VS)
FAU Stadium/Boca Raton, Fla. 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
BROADCAST (ESPN3): PxP – Frank Forte; Analyst – Brandon Doughty
RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; analyst
GAME NOTES: FORDAM
LIVE STATS
PENN QUAKERS (0-0, IVY) AT BUCKNELL BISON (0-2, 0-0 PL)
Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium/Lewisburg, Pa. 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+ ): PxP – Doug Birdsong; Analyst – Kevin Herr
RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY.com/The Valley)
GAME NOTES: BUCKNELL
LIVE STATS
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
In its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot Leagues’ athletic success is achieved as member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
