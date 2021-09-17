XGLOsive Tennis makes a big racket at Bentwood Country Club

It was an electric atmosphere Thursday night on the Bentwood Country Club tennis courts.

XGLOsive Tennis made its debut in San Angelo. The spectacularly spectacular glow-in-the-dark with backlighting, fluorescent graphics and uplifting music was a hit for participants and spectators alike.

There were two quick one hour sessions with players rotating in and out.

“The kids loved it, the adults loved it,” said Bentwood director of tennis Courtney Nagel. “It’s kind of the cardio tennis style, where you’re almost constantly moving that hour. The games are fast. The points are fast because you can’t see the ball very well.

“And you have the music and you have the high energy. Everyone I spoke to loved it and actually most people were surprised by how much fun it was and didn’t know what to expect and it exceeded their expectations.”

It’s an interesting story about how the event came to West Texas in the first place.

“The San Antonio Tennis Association celebrated its 75th anniversary and they brought in XGLOsive,” said Nagel. “They were from the Orlando, Florida area and they wanted to try and get two other locations to make it worthwhile for their trip.

“One of them fell through in Louisiana, which ended up being a good thing because they drove through here (Tropical Storm Nicholas). It’s probably a good thing they didn’t go to Louisiana. So they ended up coming to San Angelo and we got made a deal with them to go ahead and come.”

Bentwood was the first venue and San Antonio’s big party will take place Saturday night.

Many players wore glow-in-the-dark clothing and the only requirement for them was that they had to be able to rally to keep up with the pace of things.

“We were actually playing with orange-dot balls, which are low-compression balls that you use for tennis 10 and under,” said Nagel, a former San Angelo Central High School star who played collegiate at the University of New Mexico.

“But the reason is it’s dark in there and you can’t see it. And with these low-compression balls, you can see them coming at you better. It’s just a little bit slower.”

Nagel said at least half of the players were adults.

“I think we had a gentleman around 75 and he and his partner were the winners of our last match,” she said.

And since it was such a popular event for San Angeloans, is there a chance it will be here again in the future?

“I don’t know,” Nagel said. “I think it was received quite well, so we might consider doing something like that again.”

For more information on XGLOsive Tennis, log on to https://www.xglosive.com/ and for more information on Bentwood tennis, email Nagel at [email protected]

Charles Bryce is a journalist who covers sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip [email protected] Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a GoSanAngelo.com subscription.