Looking for fun school holidays? Try these virtual events to banish boredom
Did you get a sigh of relief when term 3 ended on Friday? Again, it was almost entirely a matter of distance learning, so anyone who has spent the past two months coaching, coaxing, flattering and encouraging their kids through the curriculum deserves a gold star, if not a glass of wine.
Before you pour a second glass, remember that the school holidays at home really start tomorrow. That doesn’t have to mean young glassy eyes from endless hours of TikTok and World of Warcraft, or cries of Im bored! every half hour.
Before Term 4 kicks off on October 4, make sure some of your kids’ screen time counts with these virtual events and activities created in Melbourne for lockdown-learning-meets-fun. Unless otherwise stated, these online opportunities are free.
Go behind the scenes
Given its focus on screen culture, ACMI can help families run those digital school holidays better than most Melbourne institutions. The online version of his multimedia showcase The story of the moving image is a good starting point, or young movie buffs, gamers, TV enthusiasts and digital artists can choose their own adventures from the online learning resources.
A day or three will fly by with activities such as Make a Book Trailer and Homemade Hommage. In addition to plenty of other content not aligned with the school curricula, there is a guide with how-to videos for Scratch. This free game engine uses block coding, which is so easy that primary school age kids can create their own game from the characters to the music.
acmi.net.au/education/school-program-and-resources
Visit the library online
It’s easy to banish boredom when there’s a good book to hand, even virtual ones, so bookmark the two-page just launched on the State Library of Victorias website. The family e-bookshelf highlights titles pre-teens love, such as: The Unexpected Crocodile and Pirates eat porridge, while the classic audiobook page for kids focuses on Beatrix Potter, Peter Pan, and Stan and Mabel, among others.
Book now for the library’s online school holiday events, including the Childrens Storytelling Workshop with Andrew Plant. The author, illustrator and former zoologist, best known for his book Can a Tyrannosaurus Play Table Tennis?, organizes two sessions on September 21: 11 am for children aged 5-8 and 1 pm for 9-12 years.
Bookmakers Nat Amoore (The right way to rock), Adrian Beck (Stop the father’s jokes!) and Mick Elliott (Squidge Dibley) are the MCs for Boekenfeest in the House of Representatives (30 September). This interactive hour literally has 5 to 10-year-olds jumping for joy over books. There are also weekly Storytime and Playdate sessions for preschoolers.
The library also has some new activities at any time. Paperrazi Design Studio helps crafty kids ages five to 12 discover how to turn random scraps of paper into something special. If there are any vacations left after that, dig around the goldmine of on-demand content like Deceptology: The Science of Magic. Presented by Tricky Nick author Nicholas J. Johnson, this video was created for aspiring magicians who want to learn new tricks.
The zoo comes to you
It’s not like waving at wombats and saying hello to hippos in real life, but the Zoos Victoria website could be just what it takes to stop kids into iso going ape. Animals at Home is packed with on-demand encounters at Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary. Choose from guided tours and keeper talks (including some Auslan-interpreted options) for virtual encounters with critters such as lions, seals, and Tasmanian devils.
There are also six live webcams; check feeding times for the best chance of spotting giraffes, penguins and other furry and feathered friends. Or watch the action with limited-edition animal cameras, including Healesville Sanctuary’s parrot enclosure and the Open Range Zoo’s camera-on-wheels 20-minute safari. Make a soundtrack by singing The lionkings Hakuna Matata to the rhinoceroses, zebras and ostriches!
Artists at home
The NGV has just launched the latest virtual children’s art classes, so be quick. Art Club with Bundit Puangthong (October 2, 16 & 30) is inspired by the history of doll making in the artist family and requires only basic art supplies. Toddlers arguing? Use them for a Japan and Me session, including sleuthing and guessing games and a simple origami activity (September 21, 30, and October 7).
Bookings are recommended for these live events, but there are always options too, including downloadable activity sheets and games, and videos such as Making a Possum Skin Cloak with Maree Clarke, Family Meditation with Little Warriors Yoga, and Digital Dance Party with Body Electric.
Getting active is academic
Victoria University’s College of Sports and Exercise Science has adapted its usual school holiday sports programs for these interesting times. From ball skills to dance skills, coaches lead a variety of Kids Blast online sessions that help primary school age children stay active and engaged. Register in advance and Zoom in on Wednesday and Friday afternoon.
Virtual active children’s parties are also available, with your child’s choice of a Kids Blast-style session, zumba or a specific sport, such as netball or Aussie rules, plus a sing-along with dance moves to end a fun 45 minutes to close ($140).
Or take advantage of Victoria University’s one-on-one preschool and help early childhood education students gain essential experience. The virtual sessions are tailor-made and can include drawing, singing, telling stories or talking about favorite toys.
Day and night in the museum
The Museums Victoria website, which includes the Melbourne and Immigration Museums and Scienceworks, has long been a popular port of call for school holiday inspiration, especially now, with its Museum at Home content.
Try the virtual puzzles, including images of artifacts from the temporarily closed Treasures of the natural world exhibition. Find out how to do a Backyard Bioblitz, listen closely to the bird quiz, bake cookies inspired by the Milky Way or escape the Otways with a mindfulness video for kids.
Other edutainment includes making a T-Rex mask and the dino moves video that has kids jump and stretch like their favorite prehistoric creatures. These are ideal activities to reflect on what should be the official state fossil emblem of Victoria. Nominees for Museums Victoria’s public voting campaign, which closes on October 4, include: Koolasuchus cleelandi. With such a cool name, this ancient four-foot amphibian will be hard to beat.
Search Heath online
The legendary digital school holiday program of the Heide Museum of Modern Arts will keep the creative fires burning, starting with Micro Sculptures: Play with Clay (September 21 and 30). Inspired by the Nabilah Nordin’s Birdbrush and Other Essentials exhibition, now on hiatus, these mini Michelangelo workshops show how to create mini worlds from modeling clay and mixed media.
They can also bend, twist and weave materials to create modern masterpieces with Sculpture: Wood, Wire and Weave (September 22 & 29), which overlooks the spinning, floating sculptures in the Margel Hinders Modern in Motion exhibit. Or take a virtual tour of Heide and then design and build a house complete with art and pets during an Architecture and Design: Mini Art House session (September 23 and 28).
Each of these 90-minute workshops costs $15 per child, $12 off, or $10 for members. Other options from Heide at Home include on-demand videos and downloadable activity sheets for projects like creating stop-motion animated shorts or a Mirka Mora-inspired dollhouse.
heide.com.au/whats-on/heide-home
More digital diversions
Melbourne Fringe The festivals largely cancelled, but online shadow puppet show The schoolyard incident (October 2; $10-16) and environmental romp I’m a raindrop, get me out of here! (September 30, October 2 & 3; $6.50-16.50) persevere; melbournefringe.com.au
Escape Room Melbourne Online narrative puzzle game Isolation is hosted by an actor, your intruder for virtual gatherings. Best suited for four to six participants (ages 12 and up, with a majority of adults), it’s a new way to gather family from near and far. From $120 for two people; escaperoom.com.au
Australian Shakespeare Company Enhance the Melbourne groups’ online spring break workshops with optional home delivery activities and props. Ages 7-11, September 20-22; 12-15 years, September 27-29; ages 16-19, September-October 2. $60; shakespeeareaustralia.com.au
Small art yurt Yarraville artist Dawn Tan has turned her kids’ lessons into downloads, including exploration kits for artists like Henri Matisse ($10), plus a virtual watercolor lesson for teens and adults ($35); dawn-tan.com
Live Penguin TV Download the Nature Notes and watch the sunset parade of the little penguins of the Phillip Islands. You can also ask questions in real time. Daily; penguins.org.au
Parrwang lifts the sky A Dreamtime story sung in English and Wadawurrung, Victorian Opera’s latest family production is available on request. $28-30; victorianopera.com.au
Discover the following TV series, streaming series and movies to add to your must-sees. Download the watchlist delivered every Thursday.
