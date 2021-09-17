Williams and Hernandez Pace Owls at North Alabama Showcase





Results HUNTSVILLE, Ala. The Kennesaw State men’s and women’s cross-country teams took part in the North Alabama Showcase Friday morning at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. Koi Williams led the Owls in the men’s 8k race. Williams ran a time of 25:18.45 and finished 28e. Mekhi Williams crossed the line in a time of 25:37.06 at 43 . to securerd. Gavin Frick (25:53.07) and Jack Stansell (25:57.07) were the next two Owls to cross the line with 57e and 61NS, respectively. Cameron Paulk rounded out the score for the Owls who scored 94 . took homee at 26:57.58. The KSU men finished 10e. The women were led by Nyah Hernandez in the 5K. Hernandez ran a time of 16:52.00 to secure sixth place. Sarah Hendrik ran a time of 17:12.68 at 11 . to ende in her first cross country race since November 2019. Katie Meyer crossed the line in a time of 17:35.64 and took 21NS. Believe Boback (18:37.76) and Zoe Smith (18:40.33) finished 67e and 71NS to round out the score and help the Owls secure fourth place. head coach Adam Bray about the performance of the teams today In the men’s team

“I thought the guys performed really well today. It was the first 8k for most of the roster which can be intimidating for the newcomers. They have all executed their race plans well and I think they realize they are more into the tank. I told them we have achieved very good things but we still have some things to clean up. It comes down to the races within the race. I like the direction this men’s team is going and I look forward to two more weeks of training before the next game.” In the women’s team

“I really like where our women’s team is now. By finishing fourth in the general classification, you can see that this is a team that is really moving in the right direction! Nyah Hernandez achieve a sixth place and Sarah Hendrik only missing the top ten is really great to see. We have a lot of races ahead of us and I can honestly say we didn’t have our best race this morning. That said, once we get all the pieces together, we’re definitely going to have to factor in violence. Notre Dame is our next challenge and I look forward to seeing how we compete in the north.” Next one The Owls travel to South Bend, Ind. on Friday, October 1. for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational. Keep up to date with Owls cross country teams by following KSU on Twitter at@KSUOwlNationand@KSUTrackFieldXC, on Instagram@ksuowlstrackxcor by liking Kennesaw State Owlsfacebook.

