BCCI Selection Committee: Ex-Punjab Cricket Player Krishan Mohan Appointed as Member
The 53-year-old former Punjab cricketer has been involved with Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy as a coach.
By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
UPDATED SEP 18, 2021 01:06 IST
Former Punjab cricketer Krishan Mohan has been appointed to the Junior National Selection Committee by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).
Former Tamil Nadu batsman Sridharan Sharath has been appointed chairman of the committee. While S Sharath is the representative selector from the South zone, the former Gujarat wicketkeeper batsman Pathik Patel is the selector from the West zone and the former Bangladeshi medium pacer Ranadeb Bose is from the East zone.
Krishan is the selector of the northern zone while ex-Madhya Pradesh pacer Harvinder Singh Sodhi is the selector of the central zone.
The 53-year-old former Punjab cricketer has been involved with Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy as a coach. He was a member of the Punjab Ranji Trophy winning team that won the title in 1993. Born in Amritsar and now a resident of Mohali, Krishan was an all-rounder, playing 45 first-class and nine List-A matches for Punjab before retiring in 1996. He takes over as junior selector (northern zone) from Amit Sharma , who was also part of that Punjab team that took their only Ranji Trophy title.
Bharti Vij, who played most of his first-class cricket with Krishan, expressed his joy at his appointment. He was such a talented and amazing cricketer. He also once led the Punjab team. He never got his deserved in matchdays. It is so good that a cricketer of his stature and transparent behavior has been given this role. The U-19 World Cup is going to take place next year, so the BCCI is going to focus heavily on U-19 cricket. India is defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, said 54-year-old Bharti, who is Punjabs’ highest-ever wicket-taker with 319 wickets in first-class cricket in 72 matches and is now a referee.
Krishan, who was an off spinner and batsman, took 69 wickets and scored 1,834 runs in his first-class cricket. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association recently won the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup under Prashant Chopra and with Krishan as the coach.
