Boise State Football, Treefort Join as Idaho Hospitals Are Overloaded
Some of Boise’s biggest events continue despite crisis standards for care being activated statewide this week.
Boise State University will still host Saturday’s soccer game against Oklahoma State.
Albertsons Stadium seats over 36,000 people, making it Idahos 10 . ise largest city when full.
Wide swathes of the crowd at Boise States’ first home game did not wear masks, despite a school policy requiring them to enter the stadium.
dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus, was asked this week if events like this were safe.
The short answer is no, it’s not safe to have those events, but we don’t know we can change the trajectory, Nemerson said.
University spokesman Mike Sharp said the school has no plans to cancel the game at this time.
President Marlene Tromp told Boise State Public Radio she was disappointed that people were not adhering to the mask mandate, but we have to learn to live with the disease.
Nemerson had some advice for people who still want to go to the game.
It would be best if people go to those events that they cover their faces and stay separated, but we’ve seen that not happen, he said.
St. Lukes projects that every bed they have will be used by a COVID patient by the end of the month.
The organizers of Treefort Music Fest, which kicks off next Wednesday, issued a statement saying they have stopped ticket sales and reiterated their COVID policy that visitors must show proof of vaccination or negative test results. They also require attendees to wear masks as required under a new city policy.
Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the wider well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen, they said.
The most recent Treefort in 2019 attracted about 24,000 people to Boise, according to the organizers.
Emma Arnold, the former organizer of Comedyfort, the comedy offshoot of Treeforts, has overturned the organization’s choice to move forward with the festival at this point.
As someone who has worked closely with them before, it is mind-boggling and infuriating to see them attempt to turn obvious selfishness into something community-based, Arnold wrote on Twitter.
I kept my mouth shut [because] I kept assuming they would eventually do the right thing and canceled the decision to call them unhinged and irresponsible.
I am deeply disappointed in @treefortfest decides to go ahead with the festival and I know I’m not the only one. As someone who has worked closely with them before, it is mind-boggling and infuriating to see them attempt to turn obvious selfishness into something based on community.
— Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) September 17, 2021
A spokesperson for Treefort said they approached Arnold personally and declined to comment further.
Eric Gilbert, one of the founders of Treefort Music Fest, defended the move in a Facebook post Friday morning.
Gilbert said he has been battling prostate cancer for most of this year and is “currently winning”. Health professionals he spoke to during his treatment blame those who refuse to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for the overwhelming increase in cases and hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, 42% of all patients hospitalized in St. Luke’s were COVID positive. Of the 75 patients in the ICU, 63 were battling COVID-19 and 96% of them had not been vaccinated.
Gilbert pointed to the festival’s vaccination and testing policies as a way to reduce additional pressure on Treasure Valley hospitals, which he described as “going way beyond what an outside agency has asked of us”.
“A bunch of vaccinated, responsible, community-oriented people staying home next week won’t help Idaho’s current Idaho problem. In fact, it could do more harm,” he wrote.
