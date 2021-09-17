2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Detroit Red Wings





Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. —– 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Detroit Red Wings Last season: The Red Wings finished 27th in the league, averaging just 2.23 goals per game, the 14th worst mark of any team in the cap era, and missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season. But it’s not the dead things. Entering year 3 of Steve Yzerman’s master plan, and he has a lot of goodwill in Detroit for leading the team to multiple championships and laying the groundwork for a winner in Tampa Bay. Maybe the positive results aren’t coming in soon enough, but it looks like they’re heading in the right direction and getting closer. Last season, Yzerman continued to use his cap space for additional draft picks, helping him trade in to pick Sebastian Cossa in the entry draft and making smart trades for Jakub Vrana, Nick Leddy and Alex Nedeljkovic to join a young group. which is expected to continue to improve. Best Option: Dylan Larkin, California The only two forwards who could really challenge Larkin’s fantasy value are Vrana, who scored eight goals from just 32 shots in 11 games with the winged handlebars and never scored more than 25 goals in a season, and Filip Zadina, who played on the cusp. of an outbreak for about two seasons now. Larkin is an all-rounder for the Wings, finishing 14th among the forwards with 20:24 TOI/GP and the only other player on his team averaging over 20 minutes per game, apart from the underrated Filip Hronek. Larkin’s fantasy value is limited as the Wings aren’t expected to improve significantly and may head back into the lottery, but he’s taking a lot of face-offs and is expected to score 70 points, according to THN’s Pool Guide. Hidden Gem: Robby Fabbri, C/LW There’s no real gem in the Red Wings lineup for fantasy purposes, but Fabbri has quite a bit of intrigue. Fabbri’s career, 21st overall in 2014, started very well, but injuries – he sat out the entire 2017-18 season because of his knee – took their toll, and the Blues traded him for Jacob De La Rose to give him a ​new start and more play opportunities. His raw numbers weren’t particularly good, but two advanced numbers stand out. First, his career ranks 13.4 S% 65th out of 277 players (top 25 percent) who have scored at least 50 goals since Fabbri’s rookie season, and second, according to naturalstattrick.com, he consistently outperforms his expected goals at 5-to-5. That’s usually a sign of a pretty good player – good players have to outperform expectations – and the Wings certainly use his talent, but start him in the attacking zone more than half the time. Fabbri is a risky choice as his injury history is a bit concerning, and even if all goes well the Wings still won’t be a very good team. The Pool Guide pegged Fabbri for 38 points, but I think he could finish just as easily above Vrana (53), Zadina (40) and Tyler Bertuzzi (45). Goalkeepers: It is Nedeljkovic’s net and he must prove many doubters wrong, including his former team. The Wings made a bet that Nedeljkovic’s small sample size was a hint of better things to come, while the Hurricanes bet the opposite. and also provided him with the league’s second-best powerplay. Nedeljkovic won’t get that in Detroit, which finished 30th in goals per game and 30th in power play, and made no real effort to add a foul over the summer except by betting on Pius Suter to get their number. to become 1. 2 center. It is possible that Nedeljkovic is playing as well as he has with the Canes, but even with 50 starts, he may not even match the 15 wins he took last season. That’s the tragic nature of being a good goalkeeper on a bad team, and wins are very much a team statistic. Nedeljkovic is a low-end starter and depending on the match-up he may not even be as optimal as a 1B goalkeeper on a good team. Outlook: Perhaps the two biggest developments the Wings are looking forward to are the upcoming NHL debuts of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. Both are expected to be a big part of the team and their arrival would mark another milestone in the grand Yzer plan. Otherwise, it’s likely to be a tough season, even with a few additions. Leddy is a very reliable defender, one they were missing last season, but he alone won’t be able to cover up the lack of quality talent or depth in the entire team. Larkin is their best option, but unfortunately we cannot combine golf and hockey in one fantasy sport, because 30 goals and minus-30 would certainly be exceptional.

