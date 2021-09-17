Sports
Wellington College International Shanghai launches a range of sporting CCAs for all students
Sport is an essential part of what we do in Wellington, it gives our students a sense of accomplishment and pride. It teaches invaluable skills, such as teamwork and resilience. Most importantly, it’s just fun! If one of the Best International Schools in Shanghai, we encourage all Wellingtonians to participate in some form of sport, and our offerings cater to every skill level and interest, from competitive football to spin classes. Here Simon Shand, our Sports Director, shares some basics about the sports opportunities available to all pupils in Wellington.
What kind of sports CCA programs are available in Wellington?
The range of sporting CCAs on this International School in Shanghai is extensive. We offer competitive sports from our sports conferences such as football, basketball, volleyball, netball and swimming, as well as sports popular with students such as running, ultimate frisbee, softball/tee-ball, tennis, table tennis and kung fu. Students can also participate in fitness activities such as spinning, strength training and circuit training. Swimming and soccer have the most participants and run all year round.
What factors determine which programs Wellington offers? Does the offer differ per semester/academic year?
The sports conferences that we belong to have a calendar and we try to fit our activities into this schedule, so many sports have a main focus during a certain period of time because it coincides with that calendar. However, if we want to systematically prepare for these sports, we have to train for the season, so most of our activities actually run all year round. We just put different emphasis on different sports depending on the time of year. We look at the weather when planning events, so our summer period includes a lot more outdoor activities. We are always looking for more activities to ensure that all of our students’ interests are met. We will also start a full gymnastics program here in Wellington next year.
Does every gym teacher have their own specialized program?
Our team of PE teachers are all highly qualified and offer a significant range of different activities. We have many academic staff who are also qualified to supervise various sports and activities. We also use third-party vendors to support our programs.
What programs do you personally teach? Do you like it?
I currently oversee the swim program and also offer volleyball and track and field. I will also play a leading role in developing gymnastics, but I am happy to coach any of the sports on offer here international school.
How does Wellington cultivate athletic talent?
Like a best international school in shanghaiWellington has a clear path for athletes. It follows a traditional sports pyramid of acquiring fundamental skills in PE classes, participating in CCA sessions, competition in our games and competitive sports programs, and peak performance in our Academy. We are also currently developing a scholarship program that will support our athletes beyond their physical abilities by providing nutrition, strength and conditioning and assisting with mental preparation.
What competitive opportunities are there within Wellington and with other schools?
Wellington has a full range of sports competitions through our sports conferences in Shanghai – SISA and SISAC, as well as our international conference, ACAMIS. We also participate in the Shanghai Swim League (SSL), which is regularly competed, and the SIYFOL football league, which is open to schools and clubs. Obviously, this has been a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic making sport between schools difficult, so we have held a variety of in-house sports competitions that have given our students competitive opportunities. We’ve given them names like ‘Champions League’ (football), the ‘Junior NBA (basketball) and ‘Little League’ (softball/tee-ball) and these have proved very popular. We organize intramural competitions in various sports. We have been able to regularly hold ‘virtual’ swimming competitions against other schools.
Is being good at sports an advantage when applying to college?
There are two aspects to this. When applying to universities, a student must have a well-rounded resume, so participating in sports would be another dimension of their character and personality. This makes them a more attractive candidate. A high level of achievement can also be helpful when applying to US universities.
How does sport build character in students?
Sport has had an incredible influence on my own life. My best memories and strongest friendships came from sports, so I know how important it can be in someone’s life. In this modern age of social media screen time, stress and a sedentary lifestyle, sport can offer so much: physical fitness, discipline, resilience, creativity. It provides our students with a valuable opportunity to relax and develop outside of the classroom. A healthy mind in a healthy body” is still an important motto.
Media contact
Company Name: Wellington College International Shanghai
Contact: Admission Department
E-mail: send email
Telephone: +86-21 5185-3866
City: Shanghai
Country: China
Website: https://shanghai.wellingtoncollege.cn/
Sources
2/ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wellington-college-international-shanghai-launches-range-of-sporting-ccas-for-all-pupils
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]