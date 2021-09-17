Wellington College International Shanghai launches a range of sporting CCAs for all students

Sport is an essential part of what we do in Wellington, it gives our students a sense of accomplishment and pride. It teaches invaluable skills, such as teamwork and resilience. Most importantly, it’s just fun! If one of the Best International Schools in Shanghai, we encourage all Wellingtonians to participate in some form of sport, and our offerings cater to every skill level and interest, from competitive football to spin classes. Here Simon Shand, our Sports Director, shares some basics about the sports opportunities available to all pupils in Wellington.

What kind of sports CCA programs are available in Wellington?

The range of sporting CCAs on this International School in Shanghai is extensive. We offer competitive sports from our sports conferences such as football, basketball, volleyball, netball and swimming, as well as sports popular with students such as running, ultimate frisbee, softball/tee-ball, tennis, table tennis and kung fu. Students can also participate in fitness activities such as spinning, strength training and circuit training. Swimming and soccer have the most participants and run all year round.

What factors determine which programs Wellington offers? Does the offer differ per semester/academic year?

The sports conferences that we belong to have a calendar and we try to fit our activities into this schedule, so many sports have a main focus during a certain period of time because it coincides with that calendar. However, if we want to systematically prepare for these sports, we have to train for the season, so most of our activities actually run all year round. We just put different emphasis on different sports depending on the time of year. We look at the weather when planning events, so our summer period includes a lot more outdoor activities. We are always looking for more activities to ensure that all of our students’ interests are met. We will also start a full gymnastics program here in Wellington next year.

Does every gym teacher have their own specialized program?

Our team of PE teachers are all highly qualified and offer a significant range of different activities. We have many academic staff who are also qualified to supervise various sports and activities. We also use third-party vendors to support our programs.

What programs do you personally teach? Do you like it?

I currently oversee the swim program and also offer volleyball and track and field. I will also play a leading role in developing gymnastics, but I am happy to coach any of the sports on offer here international school.

How does Wellington cultivate athletic talent?

Like a best international school in shanghaiWellington has a clear path for athletes. It follows a traditional sports pyramid of acquiring fundamental skills in PE classes, participating in CCA sessions, competition in our games and competitive sports programs, and peak performance in our Academy. We are also currently developing a scholarship program that will support our athletes beyond their physical abilities by providing nutrition, strength and conditioning and assisting with mental preparation.

What competitive opportunities are there within Wellington and with other schools?

Wellington has a full range of sports competitions through our sports conferences in Shanghai – SISA and SISAC, as well as our international conference, ACAMIS. We also participate in the Shanghai Swim League (SSL), which is regularly competed, and the SIYFOL football league, which is open to schools and clubs. Obviously, this has been a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic making sport between schools difficult, so we have held a variety of in-house sports competitions that have given our students competitive opportunities. We’ve given them names like ‘Champions League’ (football), the ‘Junior NBA (basketball) and ‘Little League’ (softball/tee-ball) and these have proved very popular. We organize intramural competitions in various sports. We have been able to regularly hold ‘virtual’ swimming competitions against other schools.

Is being good at sports an advantage when applying to college?

There are two aspects to this. When applying to universities, a student must have a well-rounded resume, so participating in sports would be another dimension of their character and personality. This makes them a more attractive candidate. A high level of achievement can also be helpful when applying to US universities.

How does sport build character in students?

Sport has had an incredible influence on my own life. My best memories and strongest friendships came from sports, so I know how important it can be in someone’s life. In this modern age of social media screen time, stress and a sedentary lifestyle, sport can offer so much: physical fitness, discipline, resilience, creativity. It provides our students with a valuable opportunity to relax and develop outside of the classroom. A healthy mind in a healthy body” is still an important motto.

