No. 10 Field Hockey Claims Win Over No. 20 Monmouth





Next game: in Delaware 19/09/2021 | 1:00 pm PISCATAWAY, NJ Number 10 Rutgers field hockey added another ranked win to his ledger when the Scarlet Knights took down a fellow New Jersey foe Friday afternoon, beating number 20 Monmouth with a 3-2 final score. RU improved to 5-1 on the year with the win. Rutgers was supported by goals from three different goalscorers: Milena Redlingshoefer , Curry Burns and Guillermina Causarano . Carly Snarksi added an assist and Abby Regn had a defensive save. The two RU goalkeepers split the two halves, and each of Gianna Glatz and Sophia Howard had two saves. Rutgers took advantage of a 13-8 lead in shots and a 9-2 margin in penalty corners. “On offense we had some really good sequences, worked on the right and we had some good transfers in midfield,” Milena Redlingshoefer explained. “It’s a good feeling to come off the field with another win, but we know we can improve.” The Scarlet Knights came on the board in the first quarter and took advantage of a penalty stroke. Milena Redlingshoefer stepped to the dot and a buried for the first goal of the game. It was Redlingshoefer’s third goal this season to equal the team lead, and all three went on penalties. “It’s a really good team performance, with the strikers getting that outcome for me to score right away,” Redlingshoefer explained. “When I take on this role, I’m now used to being the one to step up there and finish that blow.” That score held until the end of the second quarter, when there was a sudden flurry of goals with three goals in play in just over three minutes. RU had back-to-back goals, with Curry Burns and Guillermina Causarano scored just 86 seconds apart to extend the lead to 3-0. It was Curry Burns count first in front, finish a play after a first shot block. Then it was a strong game of Guillermina Causarano scoring her first career goal, with an assist to Carly Snarskic . Just before half time, The Hawks answered back with another goal, with RU taking a 3-1 lead at half time. Monmouth was able to add another marker, but RU closed the game and sealed a 3-2 victory. “I think we played a very good game,” Causarano said. “My goal, it was a great move from the whole team to pull it off. To have scored my first goal I am very happy. We played two-touch hockey, when we play together it is our best hockey .” Comments after the match The win was RU’s fourth win in six games this season.

RU is in a phase where 9-of-10 games are played against ranked enemies.

RU now has 23 ranked wins since Marital Meredith took over the program in 2012.

took over the program in 2012. Causarano’s goal was the first-year goal.

Junior Isabella Mancinic made her first career in the back.

made her first career in the back. Abby Regn made her season debut and picked up a defensive save.

made her season debut and picked up a defensive save. The assist was Snarksi’s first career helper.

Redlingshoefer, who is the team leader in points with 12, now splits the team high in goals by three, the same as freshmen Lucy Bannatyne .

. Rutgers takes a 6-4 lead in the all-time series against the Hawks. no. 10 @RUFieldHockey secures a 3-2 win over No. 20 Monmouth. pic.twitter.com/b4L5DOyyb2 — Rutgers on BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) September 17, 2021

