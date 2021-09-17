Madhya Pradesh’s Teams For All India Civil Services Sports Tourney Completed





BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s civil service teams for All India Civil Services Sports Tournaments have been finalized for four sports namely Kabddi, Hockey, Table Tennis and Volleyball, Sandeep Kumar Makin, deputy secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth, said on Friday. The hockey tournament will be played from September 23-30 at Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium in Kurukshetra in Haryana. Nineteen players have been selected for the men’s team with several district sports officers and six forest officers as members. The state senior women’s team will consist of all 17 players who had come for the trials. The women’s team will play in the tournament after 57 years, inspired by the recent achievements of the national hockey team at the Olympics. The women’s team is unique in that they are all over the age of 55 and the oldest official on the team is Lucy Alfonso, a 61-year-old senior teacher from Barkhedi. There are nine teachers, seven civil servants and a clerk in the team. The two youngest players of the team are 49 years old. The Kabaddi match will be played at Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani in Haryana from Saturday to Monday. Fourteen members each for the men’s and women’s teams have been selected to represent the state. The table tennis tournament will be held at Thyagraj Stadium at INA in Delhi from September 24 to 29. Four servants have been selected for the women’s team and a reserve player has been retained. Two women have been selected on the veterans list. Five players have been selected for the men’s team with two in reserve. Two players have been selected for the veteran category. Volleyball matches will be played from September 20 to 24 at Dronacharya Stadium in Kurukshetra in Haryana. Twelve players have been selected for the men’s team and two have been retained as reserve. However, the women’s team could only handle eleven players. They will represent the state without a reserve player. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Published on: Friday 17 September 2021, 22:39 IST

