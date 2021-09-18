Cricket: Black Caps at risk of terror attack, Indian media reported last month





A Pakistani police officer guards a fence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, where the game between the Black Caps and Pakistan did not start due to a security risk. Photo / AP

The Black Caps were at risk of an Islamic State terror attack in Pakistan, Indian media reported last month. The New Zealand cricket team has been in Pakistan since September 11, but the Pakistan tour was canceled yesterday due to a security risk. The first of three ODI clashes in Rawalpindi was set to start at 9.30pm last night, but the players were instead told to stay in their hotel rooms and fans were not allowed on the ground. New Zealand Cricket then announced that the tour had been canceled and players would be returning home. Last month, Indian publication Sunday Guardian Live reported that there was an “imminent possibility” that the Kiwi cricketers would be attacked by one of the region’s active terror groups. The article, dated August 21, claimed that former Taliban commander Ehsanullah Ehsan, who surrendered to Pakistan in 2017 but then escaped house arrest in 2020, said the Islamic State was preparing to attack the New Zealand players. It said no international cricket team has toured Pakistan for ten years after a local terror group attacked the Sri Lankan team in March 2019, and the Black Caps have not toured Pakistan since 2003. Following yesterday’s no-show, New Zealand Cricket has issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the tour. “Following an escalation of threat levels from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided that the Black Caps will not continue the tour.” “Agreements are now being made about the departure of the team.” Related articles NZC chief executive David White said it was not possible to go ahead with the tour given the advice he was given. Pakistani army and police officers stand guard at Pindi Cricket Stadium, where the game didn’t get started due to a security risk. Photo / AP “I understand this will be a blow to the PCB who have been great hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe it is the only responsible option.” The Pakistan Cricket Council released a statement saying that “there is no security risk of any kind to the visiting team”, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister and former cricket great Imran Khan had spoken with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an attempt to reassure her. set. After landing in Pakistan a week ago, the Black Caps had five Twenty20s scheduled in Lahore to follow the three one-day matches. The team had not toured Pakistan since 2003 due to security concerns in the country. In May 2002, New Zealand left their test run in Pakistan after a suicide bombing outside their hotel in Karachi. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team’s bus was attacked near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

