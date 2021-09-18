2021 Mid-American Conference Football Game Preview: Eastern Michigan Eagles on UMass Minutemen





This weekend, Eastern Michigan will travel to Amherst, Massachusetts, where they will take on a longtime Mid-American Conference opponent in the form of the University of Massachusetts Minutemen. The Minutemen joined the MAC in 2012 after coming up against FBS, but would eventually move into the independent ranks in 2016. But the Minutemen didn’t leave until they faced the Eagles twice in cross-division action and won both times. In 2014 Eastern Michigan lost 28-17 at Rynearson Stadium. In 2015, Eastern Michigan lost 36-14 at Amherst. A lot of time has passed since then, and both programs are definitely in very different situations now than they were in the mid-2010s to say the least. One of my photos from the Eastern Massachusetts game. I didn’t expect the eagle to come out so the picture kinda looks like it was taking eagle pictures and this was the last one in the camera. Kenneth Bailey In 2019, Massachusetts hired their new coach Walt Bell. The young newcomer, formerly of Boston College, has already been at the helm for 16 games, winning just once after taking over from Mark Whipples’ second term. Hes UMass third coach since their jump from the FCS. Chris Creighton of Eastern Michigan is in his eighth season in Ypsilanti and has a record of 31-52 in Eastern Michigan, including the two losses to UMass in 2014 and 2015 as rookie FBS head coach. Eastern Michigan comes into the game with a 1-1 record against two very different teams, reflecting their current stats. Eastern Michigan has scored an average of 21 points and has given up an average of 24.5 points. On the ground, East Michigan has averaged 118.5 yards and gave up 228.5 yards, but since 228.5 yards includes a team that runs really well, it’s hard to use that average. In the air, Eastern Michigan has gained 132.5 yards per game and gave up 176.5 yards per game. But again, this is another place where the stats don’t quite tell the story. Eastern Michigan has two interceptions and has abandoned two interceptions. They also recovered one fumble while losing one fumble. They really are a team right in the middle right now. I like this picture…. Kenneth Bailey I think this is the game where Eastern Michigan gives the nod to Ben Bryant as quarterback. He is 12-of-17 with no picks, averaging 74.5 yards per game. I expect Eastern Michigan to open the passing game against the Minutemen after they haven’t been able to really dig into the playbook against their last two opponents. The leading Eagle rusher is Darius Boone with 53.5 yards per game. I expect his overall rush to be closer to his total against St. Francis than his total against Wisconsin, given the UMass’s woeful defensive numbers. Since Eastern Michigan hasn’t passed much this year, there isn’t a receiver that stands out yet, but I expect Hassan Beydoun to play a big game when the passing game opens. The Minutemen have terrible stats and their 0-2 record plays that out. They are outperformed by 48 to 17.5 points on average. They have also been caught off guard and outnumbered by tight margins. UMass comes in with the 121st total offense in the country (272.2 yards per game average) and is the third last in the country defensively, with an astonishing 534.5 yards per game allowed in 128th place. That’s 12 more average yards per allowed game than Akron Zips, who sit at 127th. Football pundits say East Michigan will be defeated by the Minutemen. I don’t really see it yet, but I suppose that’s why the games are played. I expect East Michigan to leave Amherst with a win, given the paper matchup. And maybe after two weeks we can finally find out who the real Eagles are, which hasn’t really revealed much yet. Another photo from the time the two teams played at Rynearson. Kenneth Bailey

