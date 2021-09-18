SES Tennis Center Pro-Am Fundraising Benefit on September 26





The 15th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center Fundraising Pro-Am Tennis Tournament will be held on Sunday, September 26, beginning at 1:00 PM at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, located at 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe. Tennis amateurs who pay a donation entry fee in three separate divisions (men’s division, open division and women’s division) will team up with local tennis professionals to compete for the championship. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled at the SES Tennis Center in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment, and cross trainers. frontier tournament transportation while supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps parents cope with the loss of a baby before, during, or after birth. Currently 150 children participate in the tennis program of the SES Tennis Center, which has grown to four regular tennis courts since its inception in 2004. The tennis facility includes two hard court surfaces and two clay court surfaces, as well as lighting for evening practices and matches. Visit sestenniscenter.org for more information about the Tennis Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sponsor Party will not take place this year; instead, a silent auction will be offered during the tennis tournament to help support the fundraiser. The tennis tournament at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa on September 26 will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and will include a BBQ and trophy presentation. Tickets to attend the event as a spectator cost $150 per person (children under 18 are welcome at the discounted rate of $35 per child) for this family-friendly event and include a BBQ dinner from 4pm. The number of spectator reservations may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulated parking. Reservations to attend the event must be received by September 20. The nonprofit’s founders, Eduardo and Amelia Sanchez, have fulfilled a lifelong dream of building public tennis courts for use by all residents of Tecate, regardless of their ability to pay. Eduardo and Amelia officially inaugurated the project on June 4, 2004, in memory of their late son Sean Eduardo. For more information about the non-profit SES Tennis Center, or to purchase reservations to attend the events, call (760) 415-6399 or email Eduardo Sanchez at [email protected] Details about the additional beneficiary, Empty Cradle, can be found at emptycradle.org Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa has endorsed and hosted the event at the resort for the past 14 consecutive years (last year the event was postponed due to the pandemic). The main sponsors of the one-day Pro-Am at the time of writing are: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa; Brad and Julie Worley; Geyser Holdings; Charles Brandes; Chris McCullum; Fred Luddy; Karla Swatek; CGS3 law firm; EMS marketing advice; Patrick Dugan and family; Donald Shepherd; Cali Comfort BBQ; Coffee Ambassador; Wilson Sporting Goods and Volkert Investments.

