



On Tuesday, field hockey faces around the world celebrated National Hockey Day. It was the ninth installment of the USA Field Hockey annual holiday created to honor his game. But the day didn’t change plans for the Maryland hockey coach Missy Meharg because it allowed her and her team to continue doing what it already does. We practiced, said Meharg. We were part of it. We are from the country of United States of America and we played field hockey. And the No. 7 Terps used that day in preparation for one of their biggest tests of the young season, dating No. 8 Penn State to open the Big Ten play on Saturday. [Back to winning big, Maryland field hockey is exuding more passion than ever] Many Maryland players have been involved in USA Field Hockey along with many of the Nittany Lions. So there will be a lot of notoriety when both parties enter the field at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse complex at 1 p.m. We know each and every one of those players so well, Meharg said of the Penn States team. And it’s not just the US involvement that these women know each other from. A handful of Terps hail from the state of Pennsylvania, and some have played with and against some Saturdays all their lives. Born in Leesport, Pennsylvania, midfielder Belle Bressler, who scored the first goal of her career last weekend, played for the X-Calibur club team with Nittany Lions star Sophia gladius. We were pretty good friends growing up and she’s been a teammate of mine for a long time, Bressler said. I look forward to the rivalry. Whether Maryland focused on it or not, National Field Hockey Day served as a reminder of the game they love. It is not uncommon for someone who plays this sport to walk into a field hockey facility and recognize a familiar face. That said, Saturday’s top-10 match will pit plenty of Pennsylvania natives and former teammates on either side. But despite old teams and relationships, there’s something special about these women putting on their school uniform every fall and bonding with their current teammates. Celebrating National Field Hockey Day with her fellow Terps was a great feeling for striker Margot Lawn. [Maryland field hockey dominates Cal, 4-0, hasnt allowed a goal in 14 quarters] Often we take a lot of things for granted, Lawn said. Being able to play is just the best part of being a hockey player. We can play on National Hockey Day. The Pasadena resident returned to her home state from Louisville last spring and said she always sees her teammates at work before and after practice and is constantly striving to make herself better. And off the field some team members get together for dinners, chilling and spend time together. We love binding on the field as much as we do off the field, said Lawn.

