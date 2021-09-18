On PM’s birthday, e-auction of gifts, memories begins





Sports equipment, equipment of winners of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Olympic Games under the items under the hammer

Sports equipment and equipment from the winners of the Tokyo Paralympic Games and Tokyo Olympics, including the spears used by gold medalists Sumit Antil and Neeraj Chopra, are the main highlights of the e-auction of approximately 1,330 gifts and mementos that Prime Minister Narendra has received Modi, who turned 71 on Friday. The e-auction, organized by the Ministry of Culture, started on Friday and will last until October 7. Proceeds go to the Namami Gange Mission. This is the third edition of such an auction, in which individuals or organizations can participate via the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in. The mementos include sports equipment and equipment donated to the Prime Minister by the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Other items of interest include a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, the Rudraksh Convention Center , models, sculptures, paintings and angavastras, the ministry said. The items up for auction in this round include the javelins used by gold medalist Sumit Antil at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics, each holding the top base prize of 1 crore. The lowest priced item is a small decorative elephant for 200. Some other items up for auction include the boxing gloves used by the bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain, signed by the player himself; a badminton racket signed by Krishna Nagar, gold medalist at the Paralympics; and a table tennis racket signed by Bhavina Patel, silver medalist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Narendra Modi is the first prime minister ever to have decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause to protect the lifeblood of the country, the Ganges River via Namami Gange, the ministry said.

