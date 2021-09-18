No. 14 Rebel Women Dominate In North Alabama Showcase





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. No. 14 Ole Miss Women’s Cross Country put in a spectacular team performance, dominating the 5K by a wide margin at the North Alabama Showcase early Friday morning. The Rebel women were nearly perfect, placing all five scorers in the top seven for a team score of just 20 points, a big jump over runner-up finisher Lipscomb’s 90 and an even wider gap over No. 7 Alabama’s 126. “Our main goal today was to get out there, run hard as a group and set the tone for this season with our women’s team,” said Ole Miss associate head coach Ryan Vanhoy . “We trained really well as a group this fall, so it was nice to set up the spikes today and see everyone fighting together as a checkpoint at the beginning of the season.” Leading that charge for Ole Miss was… Skylar Boogerd , who demonstratively opened her junior campaign and won with a massive 41-second 5K from 16:28.01. Boogerd led a score pack of five breaking within the top seven for 17 minutes each, resulting in a final scoring spread of just 31 seconds. “I was very happy for Skylar today, she won her first collegiate race and ran with such great balance,” said Vanhoy. “She’s put in a lot of work this summer to make a leap, so it’s great to see that already starting to pay off.” Indoor All American Sintayehu Vissa , in just her second cross country race as a Rebel, finished third with a massive PR of 16:36.58 a full 2:28 over her previous collegiate best run while at Division II Saint Leo University. Other Rebel scorers included Ryann Helmers (fourth, 47 seconds PR 16:37.29), Anna Elkin (fifth, 11-second PR 16:49.68) and Loral Winn (seventh, 41 seconds PR 16:59.96). All 10 Rebel runners who ran a collegiate 5K cross country race before Friday set a new personal best this morning, averaging a PR of a whopping 38 seconds on the fast North Alabama track. Other rebels in action included Cate Tracht (10th, 31 seconds PR 17:11.23), Kristel van den Berg (12th, 17:13.49), Addy Stevenson (13th, 17:14.20), Hannah Ielfield (19th, 20 seconds PR 17:33.34), Morgan Claire Rose (26th, 33 seconds PR 17:43.90), Brooke Gilmore (29th, 1 second PR 17:46.77) and Makayla Fick (44th, 7 seconds PR 18:13.04). The Rebel men, meanwhile, took a solid fourth place as a team in the 8K race to start the morning. Ole Miss finished with 122 points, led by Dalton Stallion 11th overall at 24:41.56. Baylor Franklin was not far behind in 14th place with a big PR of 24:54.53, and was joined in the top 25 by Nick Moulaic (16th, 24:56.64, PR) and Aiden Britt in his first race as a rebel (23rd, 25:06.26). Other Ole Miss men who entered were three freshmen in their first collegiate 8K races: Jeriel Algarin-Marquez (66th, 26:01.59), Miles Phillips (67th, 26:02.62) and Chase Rose (104th, 27:14.48). The Rebel men and women are taking next week off to prepare for the powerful Joe Piane Invitational, to be held at Notre Dame on Friday, October 1. Women’s 5K team results

1. #14 Be Miss 20 2. Lip comb 90

3. #7 Alabama 126

4.Kennesaw State 155

5. Samford 160

6. Georgia 195

7. Southern Miss 207

8. Mississippi State 258

9. Chattanooga 261

10. Tennessee 275

11. East Tennessee State 324

12. Tulane 343

13. South Alabama 344

14. North Alabama 368

15.UAB 388

16. State of Georgia 407

17. Augusta 423

18. Jacksonville State 441

19. Mercer 497

20. Wallace State 551

21. Reinhardt 606 Individual results ladies 1. Skylar Boogerd 16: 28.01 PR

3. Sintayehu Vissa 16: 36.58 PR

4. Ryann Helmers 16:37.29 PR

5. Anna Elkin 16: 49.68 PR

7. Loral Winn 16: 59.96 PR

10. Cate Tracht 17:11.23 PR

12. Kristel van den Berg 17:13.49 First race

13. Addy Stevenson 17:14.20 First race

19. Hannah Ielfield 17: 33.34 PR

26. Morgan Claire Rose 17: 43.90 PR

29. Brooke Gilmore 17: 46.77 PR

44. Makayla Fick 18: 13.04 PR Men’s 8K Team Scores 1. Alabama 25

2. Lip comb 74

3. South Alabama 116

4. #16 Be Miss 122 5. Georgia 146

6. East Tennessee State 193

7. Augusta 205

8.Tennessee 208

9. Samford 229

10. Kennesaw State 248

11. Mercer 249

12. North Alabama 261

13. Chattanooga 370

14. Tulane 387

15. Jacksonville State 437

16. Wallace State 497

17. Reinhardt 523 Individual results men 11. Dalton Stallion 24:41.56

14. Baylor Franklin 24: 54.53 PR

16. Nick Moulaic 24: 56.64 PR

23. Aiden Britt 25:06.26 First race

66. Jeriel Algarin-Marquez 26:01.59 First race

67. Miles Phillips 26:02.63 First race

104. Chase Rose 27:14.48 First race For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack),FacebookandInstagram.

