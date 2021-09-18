Deep Dasgupta Suggests Hacks To Win 1 Crore In MPL Fantasy Cricket





MPL Fantasy Deep Dasgupta Fantasy Cricket is in full swing these days. With the second leg of the 2021 Indian Cricket League returning on Sunday (September 19), everyone is looking for the best ways to make the most of it. Mobile Premier Leagues (MPL) fantasy expert and former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta points out simple hacks for getting big at fantasy cricket. What is fantasy cricket? Fantasy cricket, as the name suggests, is an online fantasy game in which you can create a virtual cricket team of 11 players from an upcoming real-life match. The process of playing a fantasy cricket match is quite simple. Your main goal is to score as many points as possible and reach a position on the leadership board by beating your opponents. Let’s check out some hacks suggested by Deep Dasgupta to win huge prizes while playing fantasy cricket 1) Multiple teams By making multiple teams you have a better chance of winning. You can have different combinations and choose different captains and vice-captains in each team. With MPL we can create up to 99 teams for one game. So the chances of winning are increased. 2) Choosing the right competition This is something that is important at every stage, whether you are a beginner or a pro. It is important to know which leagues to play. You can start small by entering competitions that have less entry fees. This will boost your confidence and enable you to play in bigger and better leagues in the future. 3) Inquiry Don’t underestimate the power of research. Research is essential when it comes to fantasy cricket. You can view all the stats and compete against each other between the teams. It is good to know the strengths and weaknesses of players and to see which combination the opponent is playing. You can choose players who have good records against that particular opponent. It’s important to research all of this and create your team. 4) Gut feeling This is something you can rely on. T20 is a very risky format, everything can change at some point. A player who is out of form can suddenly score big or pick up wickets in any given game. So it is essential to trust your gut feeling as it may turn out to be correct more often than not. Story continues 5) Budget: One of the things people forget to do is manage their finances. One should establish their budget for each game and not invest all their money in one game. It is good to divide the money. You can join minor and major leagues for all games. You need to weigh the risks and use your money wisely. 6) Do something else It is so important to have a player who can be a distinctive choice on your team. There are certain players that are chosen by everyone. We need to have one or two such players chosen by a limited number of people, but they can turn the game around. Again, it’s important to do your research and trust your gut. Differential choice can be in terms of captain and vice-captain and they also give the most number of points. Download the latest update on IPL 2021, England vs India 2021, and others cricket news. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for more such updates. The mail Deep Dasgupta Suggests Hacks To Win 1 Crore In MPL Fantasy Cricket appeared first on Cricfit.

