Football training report: September 17

When Lucas Noland As he continued with the Oregon soccer team in 2018, he set a series of incremental goals for himself.
The first was to become a standout on the development squad, which he accomplished by being named Scout Team Player of the Year for the program that first fall. Next up was earning a spot on the Ducks’ road race travel squad, which took a few more years.
After ticking that box, the next goal for Noland was actual playing time in games. That’s now a regular occurrence as Tualatin’s safety played in the final five games of the 2020 season before appearing in each of Oregon’s first two games this fall, going into Saturday’s home game against Stony Brook (4:30 PM). hours, Pac-12). Network).
Special teams have provided the primary avenue to game time for Noland, who has competed in the kickoff return, kickoff coverage, and punt return.
“For a casual fan, special teams may not be the main guys people look forward to,” said Noland. “But for someone like me, that was huge. That was the next step in the goal, and I was proud to finally get time on the pitch, regardless of the role.”
Noland continues to contribute to the development team. He was named one of the Ducks’ scout team players of the week after the season-opening win over Fresno State, and he was back at work in the scrimmage of the team’s development squad Friday morning.
But also this season Noland has been busy on Saturdays. Where once the son of UO graduates watched matches with his brothers from the stands in the Autzen Stadium (below), now he plays in it. Including last week, which contributed to Oregon’s historic win at Ohio State, where Noland’s father was in attendance.
“I may have only played a few reps on special teams, but to play in Ohio State and be a part of that win, I try to hold onto that and be proud of that,” said Noland. “I always want to do more; you always want to have a bigger role. But I’m also proud of my role in the team and what I do.”
When Noland arrived in Oregon, one of his role models was former UO defender Sean Killpatrick, another man who progressed before earning playing time on special teams. Noland eventually wants to pass the baton to freshman red shirt Max Wysockic, 2020 freshmen Marko Vidackovico and 2021 newcomer Data from Sipos.
Their road to playtime will not be easy; Noland was somewhat disappointed when his efforts to create the travel crew failed to bear fruit in 2019. But he stayed on track and earned such a spot the following season, a tenacity that could be a lesson to those who want to follow in his footsteps.
“Luckily, the coaches were great; they’ve always done a great job expressing their appreciation, whatever my role was, even when I wasn’t playing in real matches,” said Noland. “If you keep working hard, you will find a place. I am proud to have reached that point in the team and can travel and contribute on Saturdays.”
safety dane Sipos and Max Wysocki closes a tight ending Cooper Shults during Friday’s scrimmage.
Development Team Scrimmage Highlights: Bradley Yaffe completed his first three passes of the Ducks’ weekly 10-minute scrimmage for the boys scout team, including a pass Spencer Curtis detained despite catching a big hit from Noland Cross Patton took a screen pass from Yaffe and went to the sidelines for a good chunk of yardage.
On the opening play of the scrimmage, Darren Barkins broke a pass meant for Don’t’e Thornton. Walking space was hard to find for the backs. Wysocki had a tackle for loss, and there were stops near the scrimmage-by Jonathan Flowe, Miguel Nevarez and Sipos.
