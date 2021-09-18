Womens Tennis claims seven wins on opening day at Debbie Southern





GREENVILLE, SC The University of Texas women’s tennis team recorded seven victories on Friday during the opening day of the 34th annual Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic at the Mickel Tennis Center. sophomore Malaika Rapolu highlighted Friday’s action with an impressive 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win against fifth-ranked Georgia Drummy of Duke in the opening round of Flight 2 singles. The day started with two rounds of doubles, with the Longhorns taking a total of five wins. In Flight 3 doubles, Rapolu and freshmen Bella Zamarripas took a 6-3 win against Clemson’s Cristina Mayorova and Daniella Medvedeva in the opening round. Rapolu and Zamarripa then dropped a 6-1 decision against Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. Senior Fernanda Labraña and freshman Grace Thomas took a 6-3 win over Vanderbilt’s Anessa Lee and Yufei Long in the opening round of Flight 5 doubles. Labraña and Thomas later took a 6-4 win against Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain and Ruth Marsh. In Flight 6 doubles, the second duo of Simran Kortikere and Gabby Cusano recorded a 7-5 win over Eva Borders (Furman) and Maddie McKee (Mississippi State) in the first round. Kortikere and Cusano returned to take a 6-1 win against Vanderbilt’s Amy Stevens and Dasha Kourkina. Rapolu’s three-set win against Drummy marked the afternoon game. Rapolu had an outstanding freshman season in 2021 for the Longhorns, with an overall record of 26-3 in singles (19-2 in dual-match play). Labraña rallied for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Anna Ross of Vanderbilt in Flight 5 singles, while Zamarripa fell to No. 78-ranked Anika Yarlagadda of North Carolina with a score of 7-5, 6-2 in flight 4 singles. The tournament offers competition in both singles and doubles (no team competition, only individual flying champions for singles and doubles). The Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic features players from 13 teams from across the country, including Clemson, Duke, Florida State, host Furman, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest . Saturday’s game includes one round of doubles, followed by one round of singles. Sunday’s action will consist of one round of singles. The game starts at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET) every day. There is no live streaming or scoring available for this tournament. Texas results at the Debbie Southern (September 17, 2021) Singles flight 2 Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. #5 Georgia Drummy (Duke), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 Singles flight 4 #78 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Bella Zamarripas (UT), 7-5, 6-2 Single flight 5 Fernanda Labraña (UT) beats. Anna Ross (Vanderbilt), 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 Single flight 10 Sara McClure (UNC) beats. Grace Thomas (UT), 1-6, 5-4 (retired) Single flight 11 Mia defeats Ahmed (Wake). Gabby Cusano (UT), 6-2, 6-1 Singles flight 12 Sophia Sassoli (Go Tech) beats. Simran Kortikere (UT), 6-3, 6-0 Double flight 3 Rapolu / Zamarripa (UT) beats. Cristina Mayorova / Daniella Medvedeva (Clemson), 6-3 Carol Lee / Kate Sharabura (Ga. Tech) defeats. Rapolu / Zamarripa (UT), 6-1 Double flight 5 Thomas/Labraña (UT) beats. Anessa Lee/Yufei Long (Vanderbilt), 6-3 Thomas/Labraña (UT) beats. Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (Ga. Tech), 6-4 Double flight 6 Kortikere/Cusano (UT) def. Eva Borders (Furman)/Maddie McKee (MSU), 7-5 Kortikere / Cusano (UT) def. Amy Stevens / Dasha Kourkina (Vanderbilt), 6-1

