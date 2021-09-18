Cricket: Fans need to know details about Black Caps threat – Doull

Former Black Caps bowler Simon Doull is unhappy with the information currently available about New Zealand’s cancellation of his Pakistan tour. Photo / Photo sports

The cricketing world has reacted with shock to the sudden cancellation of the Black Caps cricket tour to Pakistan.

Cricket commentator Simon Doull said fans in Pakistan and New Zealand need full disclosure of information about the extent of the security threat that led to the tour’s cancellation.

In a tweet earlier today, the former Black Cap said his thoughts are with the cricket fans of both countries.

But he said NZ Cricket should give what he calls a full disclosure about the security threat.

Doull’s comments follow a British report seemingly confirming that the Black Caps were the target of a possible attack.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the New Zealanders’ decision to cancel the tour followed “on information from Five Eyes, the intelligence operation of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US”.

In Pakistan, the focus was on the disappointment of fans and players, while the English media wonders whether the tour can go ahead in the future.

“With the New Zealand team being targeted by the threat, it is inconceivable that the ECB board, which meets on Saturday, will fly their men’s and women’s teams to Rawalpindi next month,” the Daily Mail report said. opportunities of England to travel the world. country.

Pakistan’s Dawn news website reports on the disappointment of fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to denounce the Black Caps’ decision to withdraw.

Among the people it cites is sports journalist Roha Nadeem who tweeted that Pakistani fans should ask themselves how good New Zealand’s intelligence sources are: “Have NZ forgotten how Bangladeshi players were minutes away from Christchurch mosque at the time? of the shooting? Where was their intelligence then?”

“…The world went on as if nothing had happened, but somehow a tour of Pakistan is a trip to Mordor.”

Dawn also said politicians are calling for the decision to be challenged by the world cricket bodies.

It quoted a senior opposition leader, Mohammad Zubair, as suggesting that Pakistan should file a protest, saying there was no reason to cancel the tour while security was “foolproof”.

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted that New Zealand had “just killed Pakistani cricket”, reminding the Black Caps that Pakistan had traveled through this country during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and stood strong against New Zealand about the attack on the mosque in Christchurch.

He also pointed out that Pakistan has provided safe shelter to South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in recent years.

Pakistani army and police officers stand at the entrance to Pindi Cricket Stadium. Photo / AP

One of cricket’s top writers and a historian of the game in Pakistan, Osman Samiuddin, said the Pakistan Cricket Board fears the cancellation will hamper its efforts to normalize cricket tours.

In an article for Cricinfo, Samiuddin said the board is frustrated as NZ Cricket seemed happy with the arrangements.

“The PCB and Pakistani authorities are nonetheless frustrated that, despite repeated attempts, no information has been shared with them about the threat, as well as the fact that multiple reassurances about visitor safety and state-level security have fallen on deaf ears. .

They also allege that NZC security advisers on the ground – those on whose advice NZC said they were relying on to make this decision – remained confident in the security arrangements Pakistan had made for the tour. A Pakistani official also asked why, as a threat had become clear within the last 36 hours, the New Zealand side still showed up to train the day before the game.”

Samiuddin cites an advisory from the Rawalpindi Police that said a threat was made earlier this week.

“It is not clear if this is the advice NZC acted on; the PCB says New Zealand had been made aware of two events in the city (an election of local authorities and a religious procession referenced in the police advice) and that the timetable had been worked around them.

“Discussions between the PCB and NZC did not consider moving from location to a neutral country, especially as it was so late in the day to host the IPL.”

Known as the bible of cricket, Wisden says the rumors of trouble started before the toss, with neither side taking to the field to prepare. It says initial media reports blamed Covid-19 problems, but it soon became clear that the delay was due to safety concerns.

Nevertheless, Wisden points out that Pakistan has been working hard to solve the security problems for travel.

“The return of cricket to Pakistan has accelerated in recent times. Very little international cricket was held in the country from 2009 to 2019 following a terrorist attack on a Sri Lanka team bus during a test series.

“Since then, teams have increasingly begun to return, with the entire 2020 Pakistani Super League being held in the country and Sri Lanka returning at the end of 2019 to play the first tests in the country, more than a decade later.”

The Times of India has gone big on the story, pointing out that this is the first tour to be halted since international teams tour Pakistan again in 2019.

The question now is whether England, whose top team is attracting lucrative television rights, will continue with its proposed tour of Pakistan in a few weeks.

The Times of London said the English cricket authorities “intend” to cancel.

The Telegraph said the tour is “in serious doubt”.

However, The Guardian said the New Zealand cancellation leaves England’s tour to Pakistan to play T-20s ahead of the World T-20 Championships on a “knife-edge”.

It said a spokesman for the England Cricket Board told them it needed a weekend to analyze the situation and contact security experts on the ground.

The Guardian also said it could be due to the attitude of England’s T-20 captain Eion Morgan.

“While the ECB takes a different stance from its New Zealand counterparts and decides the tour remains viable, fate may still depend on the players; Bangladesh will likely be key due to security concerns.”

New Zealand Cricket said it had no choice but to cancel the tour, a decision backed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement last night.