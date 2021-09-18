Tennis for women kicks off with SJU Invitational Play





MERION STATION, Pa. Saint Joseph’s women’s tennis team opened its fall campaign Friday with the first day of the 11th SJU Invitational at the SJU Tennis Complex. Singles flight 3

Ireland Amato advanced to the quarterfinals of the third singles flight with a win over Loyola’s Taylor Kuncl. Ana Ocasio fell in the opening round to Julia Thompson of Loyola and will play in the consolation round. Singles flight 4

Paige Conrad and Alex Kramer fell in the consolation draw with opening round defeats; Kramer fell to Marist’s Vanessa Ciano, while Conrad dropped a super tiebreak to Chestnut Hill’s Lottie Allin. Double flight 1

Emily Elliott and Stow Weiss teamed up for a quarterfinal win over a pair from Loyola, while Amanda Navac and Anna Kirko fell on a duo from Mary Washington at the same time. They would then advance to the consolation semi-finals with a win over a clutch from Loyola. Double flight 2 Ireland and Sophia Amato crowned a Harford couple at love to reach the semifinals, while Ocasio and Fabiana Tort-Umpierre took victories over entries from Chestnut Hill and Loyola to also reach the semifinals. Conrad and Kramer dropped their opening round match against a Marist duo before progressing to the consolation final via an 8-1 win over a clutch from Harford. Play resumes on Saturday at 8.30am with the main singles tournaments. For full results, visit Tournament Central. THE RESULTS OF SAINT JOSEPH CHAPTER Singles flight 3

Ireland Amato (SJU) def. Taylor Kuncl (LOY), 6-2, 1-0, right.

Julia Thompson (LOY) beats. Ana Ocasio (SJU), 6-4, 6-3 Singles flight 4 Lottie defeats Allin (CHC). Paige Conrad (SJU), 6-2, 5-7, 10-6 (STB)

Vanessa Ciano (MAR) beats. Alex Kramer (SJU), 6-0, 6-2 Double flight 1

Emily Elliott / Stow Weiss (SJU) def. Olivia Tracey / Lauren Williamson (LOY), 8-5

Emily Beckner / Hana Kimmey (MW) defeats. Anna Kirko / Amanda Navac (SJU), 8-6 Double flight 2 I. Lover / Sophia Amato (SJU) def. Natalia Calvo / Anna Holway (HCC), 8-0

Occasion / Fabiana Tort-Umpierre (SJU) def. Lottie Allin / Alani Connor (CHC), 8-5

Ocasio / Tort-Umpierre (SJU) def. Addison Kemerer / Sophia Moore (LOY), 8-5

Ciano / Andriana Zaphiris (MAR) defeats. Conrad / Kramer (SJU), 8-5 Consolation: Double flight 1

Kirk / Nava (SJU) def. Taylor Kuncl / Anna Rico (LOY), 8-6 Double flight 2 Conrad / Kramer (SJU) def. Calvo / Holway (HCC), 8-1

