Sports
Weight, Chorske wears established hockey names in first seasons with Colorado College | Sports coverage
There should be Stanley Cup winners in the stands for Colorado Colleges’ first few outings at Ed Robson Arena. However, the focus is on the next generation.
Freshman Brett Chorske and sophomore Danny Weight grew up in next-level hockey families. Both fathers enjoyed long NHL careers.
They pick things up quickly, said Tigers coach Kris Mayotte. They have the ability that when hockey breaks out, they can play it. If it’s not written on a piece of paper or drawn on a board, they have a natural feel for it.
You can tell they spent a lot of time in hockey rinks growing up.
After two years of junior hockey, Chorske announced his commitment to CC in early February. He collected 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in 50 games with the St. Cloud Norsemen (NAHL).
He was eager to take a look at Colorado College, but the pandemic made a visit difficult. He said he and his father ended up flying alone and that several Minnesota-born Tigers showed him around informally. Ben Copeland, a resident of Edina who would eventually transfer, sold the school extremely well.
I saw everything I needed to see, and of course I loved it. A decision was made immediately afterwards, Chorske said. Everything just felt like the right place.
At six feet tall and 190 pounds, he stands out as the tallest skater for Colorado College. Goalkeeper Dominic Basse is on the same level.
He can take one step and covers a lot of ground, said Mayotte, noting Chorskes’ work was good, and he scored a couple of goals in tight.
It just gets stronger and taller so he can really take advantage of the height.
There is no shortage of people Chorske can reach. His father Tom is a phone call away and had planned to attend CC’s exhibition game against Air Force on Oct. 2. Tom Chorske played at the University of Minnesota before enjoying an 11-year NHL career. He won the Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995.
As for current college prospects, Brett’s sister, Hannah, is a freshman at Harvard. The siblings compare notes and see each other when the Tigers visit Boston College and Northeastern on October 22-23.
We’re pretty close, Chorske said. It’s good to have someone like that who is going through the same thing as you.
The trip to Boston will be something of a homecoming for the 6-foot-tall, who transferred from Boston College after scoring a goal and assisting in 19 games as a freshman. He previously played for the Penticton Vees (BCHL) and the US National Team Development Program.
He was used in a check-line role at Boston College, but Mayotte recorded his scoring history.
You look at the power play and things like that, he’s just a natural fit for those situations, the coach said.
That would be fine with Weight, whose father was a power play man in his 19-year NHL career.
Over the years, just making videos with him, all the different looks you have from every different place, it’s a really cool and unique part of the game, Weight said. It is definitely one of my favorite parts.
Doug Weight won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. The family plans to attend CC’s regular season opener against St. Lawrence on October 8, where Danny will wear his father’s number.
Both newcomers are getting used to the long days and, in Chorskes’ case, increased competition.
Now that we’ve moved to Robson, everything seems to be running smoothly, Chorske said. Can’t wait to continue.
Turbulent first practice for CC hockey at Ed Robson Arena
CC hockey senior Bryan Yoon ‘commands great respect’ amid change
Zahlmann: I’m a new face in a familiar place, ready to serve Colorado Springs
